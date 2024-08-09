BBNaija housemate Chinwe has announced her decision about the reality show which is currently viewing

The lady, who is a pair with Zion was angry with the guy over his attitude toward her, and she had to state her mind

In the video, she said Zion didn't ask her if she had eaten and taken her medication despite the fact that he had eaten five times

Reality show star, Chinwe EIibe, has stirred massive reactions after she voiced out over her partners' attitude toward her.

The lady, who paired with Zion to form Zinwe in the ongoing season 9 edition of the reality show, said that she will voluntarily leave the show.

BBN's Chinwe shares plan about show.

Source: Instagram

According to the housemate, who claimed to have funded herself to the show, she said that Zion has a carefree attitude toward her, and it has been painful

Chinwe gives reason

Giving her reason for her outburst, she noted that she was sick and Zion didn't ask her if she had eaten.

She explained that her partner had eaten five times, yet she remained hungry. Chinwe also noted that Zion didn't ask her if she had taken her medication.

The reality star ranted that she was done with his carelessness.

This is not the first time that Chinwe will be throwing tantrums over her relationship with her partner. She cried because their relationship was falling apart a few days ago.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Zinwe's video

Reactions have trailed what Chinwe said about her relationship. Here are some of the comments below:

@sofaya_wingie

"I love her for changing the narrative… not the one that’s sober and stick to nonsense."

@ifu_nanya:

"Aunty if you wan go abeg go make we see road….when dem tell you say fear man you think say the people wey talk am Dey play."

@jovitachikezie:

"Nawa ooo.."baby see our home"

@ritazode:

"Go then you keeping long."

@oluwatiresimi_1:

"Na your nanny cos I no understand you Dey trust man for this your age sorry cos this relationship don already crash."

@adem.i7398:

"So Zion should be babysitting you as per you be 1 month bah? Chinwe don't add to my anger this morning."

@ifeco153:

"People wey Sabi flag abeg which flag is this pls."

@itz_official_naomi19:

"Na so u mumu. Na wa I don still go stan nonsense."

@favouritefunky:

"This is what happens when a woman makes the first move. Secondly, she’s older and richer than the boy. She’s just controlling him up and down. Poor boy."

