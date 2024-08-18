The Nigerian digital space has become highly competitive and lucrative over the last few years, turning several young content creators into millionaires and billionaires in naira

Recently, a popular Nigerian pastor was quoted to have earned over N7bn from his YouTube channel

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the top seven highest-earning content creators within the Nigerian YouTube space.

Nigerian digital creators, particularly on YouTube, have gained immense popularity recently.

They have broadened their audiences and maximised social media and its numerous opportunities to yield tremendous dividends.

Recent research and statistics have shown that these content creators' profits from their social media activities are billions, with some even ranked as some of the richest and most efficient across Africa.

1. Mark Angel - The King of YouTube contents

Mark Angel became famous in 2016 when he began his popular Emmanuella comedy series.

This series used to star his cousin Emmanuella Samuel, but in recent years, it has started featuring his niece, “Aunty Success” Madubuike.

The 33-year-old superstar is one of Africa’s top three YouTube earners, with more than $4.2m in revenue annually. This data was obtained from Social Blade as of 2023.

In the same year, veteran Nigerian standup comedian Ali Baba claimed that Mark Angel received monthly payments from YouTube in excess of $300,000.

If these figures are anything to go by with the statistics provided, that is an equivalent of the above $4.2m annually. The YouTube channel has 9.2 million subscribers.

2. Pastor Jerry Eze - Clergyman or content creator

Famous Pentecostal preacher Jerry Eze, 41, is one of the biggest names on YouTube in terms of subscribers and earnings. He officially began his YouTube channel in 2014.

He founded the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration and his church, Streams of Joy Ministries.

Pastor Jerry Eze recently trended online as reports about him earning an astronomical N7bn in 2023 left many stunned.

Though the clergyman has avoided discussing his staggering earnings, the report has drawn more attention to his activities.

The pastor smiles at the bank at the end of each month.

3. Sam Spedy - The man doing big things codedly

Samuel Asubiojo, popularly known as Sam Spedy, is another heavy-weight player within the Nigerian YouTube space.

He is famous for usually playing “Mama Ojo” with a comical touch.

Having started his channel as an eighteen-year-old in 2012, Sam Spedy continued to endear his audience with creative comedy and began to grow a loyal following of nearly four million subscribers.

Sam Spedy earns $17,000 monthly and is listed as one of Nigeria’s top ten YouTube earners.

4. Kizz Daniel: Vado D'Great

Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is a prominent Nigerian musician and songwriter.

His musical journey gained tremendous recognition in 2014 after he released his famous song “Woju” while he was signed to G-Worldwide.

A few years later, he broke away from the record label following a public spat between both parties and had to be settled in court.

He subsequently created Flyboy Inc. Kizz Daniel, or Vado, as his fans call him, is one of Nigeria’s big YouTube earners, amassing more than $2m annually on his YouTube channel.

Enjoying a total of three million subscribers as well as billions of views, Vado is one of Nigeria’s richest YouTubers.

5. Channels TV - Nigeria's most watched YouTube News Channel

Nigeria’s leading news television Channels are another huge earner amongst Nigerian channels on YouTube.

The news and politics channel has a massive subscriber base of 3.2 million subscribers and has been on YouTube since 2011.

Channels Television earns roughly $36,000 monthly on the platform and more than $3m yearly, making it one of the country’s highest-earning YouTubers.

6. Broda Shaggi - The King of Digital comical content

Samuel Animashaun Perry, or Broda Shaggi, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and content creator.

Shaggy rose to stardom in 2020 with back-to-back hit videos on his socials, smashing the national internet and further obliterating his slow start on social media in 2018.

The 36-year-old won the AMVCA comedy award in 2022 and 2023.

With a subscriber fanbase of nearly two million and grossing more than 350 million views on YouTube, Shaggi is a force to reckon with within the content-creating space in Nigeria.

He earns over $700,000 annually on YouTube. Shaggi once claimed that he earned $40k monthly.

7. Mama Chinedu - A man with a Feminine touch

Damian Akwudike, better known as Mama Chinedu, is a fast-rising Nigerian skit maker who has recently become a big sensation on mobile screens.

The YouTuber has gone from being one to watch to one they always watch as he has garnered an extensive base of subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Since 2020, Mama Chinedu has had 410,000 subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. The YouTuber earns $250k annually on YouTube, and analysts believe this figure will rise in the coming months.

