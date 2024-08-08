Marcus Rashford has been an integral part of the Manchester United team for the better part of the last decade

The England forward has been involved in excess of 150 goals since since bursting onto the scenes in 2015

A report detailing the forward is currently involved in a multi-million business ahead of the season has surfaced

Marcus Rashford might not be hitting his stride currently within the confines of a football field, but the forward is definitely racking up the quid off the field of play.

The 26-year-old forward hasn't quite matched the impressive performance of the 2022/23 season, when he scored a career-high 30 goals and provided nine assists.

However, Rashford is thriving in other areas. According to a report by Mirror UK, the England international has built a property portfolio valued at approximately £15 million.

Rashford involved in property empire

According to the report, Rashford owns three companies—MUCS Enterprises, MUCS Properties, and MUCS Investments—that are generating substantial revenue beyond his football wages.

Off the field, Rashford has earned widespread acclaim for his charitable efforts, notably his successful campaign to provide free school meals for children during the 2020 Christmas period.

The England forward also founded a book club to help underprivileged children improve their reading skills and has learned sign language. In recognition of his contributions, he was appointed MBE in October 2020.

Additionally, Rashford's business ventures have significantly bolstered his income over his career. He is not alone in this; Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has also built a property portfolio worth over £13 million, according to Tribuna.com.

