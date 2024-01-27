Nigerian skit maker I Am Dikeh recently trended globally as one of his comic videos went viral, and it caught the attention of international media

In the viral clip, Dikeh did multiple impressions of different famous football managers, including Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and many others

Legit.ng recently had a chat with Dikeh about his career as a skit maker, his love for football, and how he has been able to build a brand for himself as a content creator

Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker, footballer and mimicker Chukwudike Akuwudike Damian, aka Dikeh, also known as Mama Chinedu, was recently a global internet sensation.

Days after going viral for his exceptional video, where he made different impressions of some internationally famous football managers, Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons spoke with him.

Skit maker Mama Chinedu recently spoke to Legit.ng about his football manager video that broke the internet.

Dikeh shared during the interview how he was able to achieve such an immense feat that saw his content featured on 433, Eurofoot, Sportbible, and several other international sports platforms.

"What Inspired the Mama Chinedu character" - Dikeh shares

During the interview, the young content creator revealed what inspired the famous Mama Chinedu character he usually portrays in his skits. He shared how he brought the character to life and found it easy to shift from a man to a woman. He said:

"I'm from an African home. My mum inspired the character Mama Chinedu how she used to be very very African with me and my siblings. I tried it once and discovered that many people could relate to it. So, I have decided to stick with it, and it has been working since then. However, I have constantly tried to be innovative about the character."

"I have always been a great mimicker" - Dikeh opens up

To date, one of Dikeh's greatest skits is a video of him doing impressions of famous football managers and some of their antics on the sideline.

During his chat with Legit.ng I Am Dikeh shared how he was able to make those impressions and how much of a great mimicker he is:

"In terms of life, I am actually a professional football. I started as a footballer, while content creation is my second hustle. I don't usually put it out there like that, that I am a footballer, even though I play football full time and I am very good at it. But when It comes to content, I am a very good actor and a great mimicker. I have always been a great mimicker."

As much as he enjoys content creation, Dikeh shared that he still hopes to play football professionally abroad. He said:

"I am still quite hopeful of playing football professionally because it is something I am working towards. Though, it is something I keep on the lowkey. If it works out I am pretty sure it would come as shock to many of guys so look out for it. But what I can say is something big is coming in that aspect."

Doing impressions of football managers

Mama Chinedu also shared how he went from being famous for his African mother character to mimicking renowned football managers, which got him to feature in a video on 433.

"Like I said earlier, I love football a lot and I watch a lot of it. I have seen many of this manager's matches and many of their antics on the sideline. Some of them are famous for some unique traits while others have more calmer demeanour. So I decided to do a compilation of it and put it out and it came out great."

Pursuing a career in acting/Nollywood

Dikeh spoke about pursuing a career in acting full-time and why he has yet to feature or star in any Nollywood movie.

"The movie industry is crazy; I don't know how they give roles or stuff like that. And I am ready to bow to anybody or beg for roles. I just feel like If you respect what I do or what others do and you call me in for an audition, I know for a fact that I would kill it. I don't know how it works, but I am not ready to beg for roles."

"Making skits has been very lucrative" - Dikeh

Legit.ng recalls that in its yearly review for the highest-earning skit makers, we stumble upon data that I Am Dikeh is one of the fastest-rising Nigerian YouTubers.

During our analysis, Dikeh emerged as the Number 1 Nigerian skit maker on YouTube in 2023, with over 214m views and over 593k new subscribers.

During the conversation, the Nigerian mimicker shared how lucrative content creation has been. He said:

"Till when my other dreams come true, I am here just doing my skits, having fun and making the money too. Content creating has been fulfilling, I feel blessed. The way I am today is not the way I was last year, 2 years ago or even 3 years ago. So yes, I won't lie content creation has been very good to me and I mean it when I say it that It has been creative."

Managing my younger brother's education and content creating

Dikeh also spoke about his younger brother, who features a lot in many of his skits and content. He primarily plays the character Chinedu, which is also his real name. Special Nedu is usually the son of the African mother, Mama Chinedu.

In 2022, Special Nedu was awarded the Best Kid in Comedy by WAP awards. During our conversation, Dikeh shared how he has managed Special Nedu's education and content creation.

"I don't joke with Nedu's education at all. We've a schedule which we follow strictly. We don't shoot on week days we do that only on weekends. His education is very important to me, It is of high priority."

"Most of my videos are spontaneous contents" - Dikeh noted

The skit maker made a reveal during our chat. He shared how he creates his contents and the thought process of making them.

"Most of the time, I don't make videos to convey a particular message. I just want to create good videos; I just want to make people laugh. But sometimes, my videos end up laden with many messages and context. But when It comes to my thought process, I just let it flow."

