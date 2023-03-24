Popular Nigerian actor and skit maker, Broda Shaggi, has caused an online buzz after opening up about his earnings

The social media comedian revealed that he makes over $40,000 about N30,000,000 in a month off YouTube

The video of his disclosure soon made the rounds on social media and got a lot of netizens talking

Popular Nigerian actor, Broda Shaggi, with real name Samuel Perry, recently wowed fans with his earnings.

A video made the rounds online of Broda Shaggi speaking during an interview with Dadaboy Ehiz, where he revealed how much he makes in a month.

The show host, Ehiz, told the skit maker that his numbers on YouTube are incredible then went ahead to ask him how much he makes in a month.

Fans react as Broda Shaggi reveals he makes over N30m a month. Photos: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Ehiz proceeded to give Broda Shaggi figures for him to answer if he makes higher or lower than that in a month.

When the skitmaker was asked if he makes higher or lower than $40,000 (N30,000,000) in a month, Shaggi responded that he makes higher.

Ehiz then asked him if he makes higher or lower than $80,000 and Shaggi replied that he makes lower.

However, when the actor was asked if he makes higher or lower than $70k in a month, he just laughed off the question and did not respond.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Broda Shaggi reveals he makes over $40k (N30m) in a month

The video of Broda Shaggi opening up about his monthly earnings soon went viral online and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them were in awe over the huge amount. Read some of their comments below:

mz__seunfunmi:

“I need to discover my acting skill ASAP .”

theememene:

“Wow I’m tapping into this .”

l.tobiloba:

“It’s very possible. Shaggi is very creative, and doesn’t brag about anything. Rich and quiet unlike those noisemakers.”

mo___bewaji:

“Nah to start skit Tomorrow like this oooo.”

Fabulosgloria:

“I believe him. His views on YouTube are in 100s of thousands.”

iamblessing_offixial:

“Wow na so? Make i go dey vlog for YouTube na.”

miwa_creations:

“Me Dey watch,u Dey get money otida .”

theboss_joy:

“@unusualphyna abeg keep doing ur skit o omo.”

raymondhendrix56:

“Shaggi na low-key senior man for the game, don't play”

iamalleydre:

“He didn’t mentioned Facebook,that place na block .”

kingnoblexclusive:

“Broda Shaggi is one of the richest skit makers i know . But you can never hear him rant. Man is down to earth.”

