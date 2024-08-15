Multitalented Nigerian actor, producer, movie director and more, Ibrahim Chatta has shed some light on the intricacies of filmmaking

The Africhatta Film Village and Resort, owned by Ibrahim, has gulped not less than N1.4 Billion naira and has attracted many according to the actor

He noted that he has spent so much on developing his film village without the help of grants or loans

Ibrahim Chatta, a Nigerian movie all-rounder, has shared some struggles of the make-believe world about his film village.

The film village is said to be situated in Oyo State and covers about 74 acres of land. It is comprised of indigenous-looking houses with drawings portraying the Yoruba cultural heritage.

Ibrahim Chatta reveals the amount spent on Film Village. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

It also has a stable for horses and other animals. In a video recording, Ibrahim noted that he has spent north of N1.4 billion to set up such a magnificent asset. He maintained that that amount is without grants or loans.

The 54-year-old's revelation has captivated many social media users who have praised his dedication and resilience to his craft.

Chatta also noted that it took him about four years to complete the project, as he didn't have the capital.

Watch video here:

Ibrahim Chatta ignited reactions on the net

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@mojisola.kuti:

"Agba Actor, a thespian I Stan. Most versatile."

@antaiking:

"1.4 billion for mud house???"

@pzzobeat_music:

"How much u wan make from the film first?"

@package_00:

"Fummmm Igbe Ika."

@adesuwa._juliet:

"1.4 Billion?"

@kbankznation:

"He's not even capping. Buying those lands alone definitely would cost him alot of millions. God is with you Sir."

Ibrahim Chatta Celebrates as Oyinbo People from Spain

Meanwhile, a video shared online by Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Chatta of some white tourist who visited his massively impressive film village in Kwara state has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Ibrahim Chatta was seen taking the group around his film village and sharing stories of the great Oyo empire with them.

Netizens have reacted to the trending clip, hailing Ibrahim Chatta's resilience and dedication to the Yoruba culture.

Source: Legit.ng