Staff at Warri Refinery & Petrochemical Company Limited have announced plans to embark on another protest

The workers are complaining of poor working conditions and inadequate remuneration and other benefits

The NNPC Limited has promised that the Warri refineries will be fully operational by the end of 2024

Support staff at the Warri Refinery, Nigeria's third-largest oil refinery, have announced plans to stage a protest on August 19, 2024.

This decision comes following the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) new recruitment drive for a range of job vacancies.

Warri refinery workers set to resume protest Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Warri refinery workers not happy

The planned protest was contained in a letter signed by Ighomitedo Dafe, Eserada Emmanuel, Richard O. Okorodudu, and Mrs. Alero Agoreyo.

The workers in the letter highlighted long-standing concerns about poor working conditions and inadequate remuneration for WRPCL's support staff.

They also demanded improved terms of service since 2015, with previous attempts to address their concerns resulting in unfulfilled promises from WRPCL management.

Vanguard reports that the letter also criticized recent moves by NNPCL to hire new experienced staff under an age limit of 37 years, which the support staff claim is an attempt to edge out those who have served for over a decade.

The staff also said they lack of basic allowances and benefits, such as housing, transport, hazard, meal, medical, and insurance allowances, which are standard for support staff in other NNPCL units.

Part of the letter reads:

“We have given our all to ensure that the Quick-Fix Project is completed and the refinery becomes fully operational.

.“We are now faced with a situation where experienced staff are being pushed out, and new hires are brought in under conditions that exclude us.”

