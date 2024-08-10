Nigerian singer Davido's hypeman Spesh made headlines recently after a Canadian-based Nigerian woman levelled allegations against him

The young woman, identified as Duchess Priscilla on Instagram, claimed that she had a one-night affair with the entertainment executive

Duchess further alleged that Spesh didn't pay her for the services she rendered and further shared proof after he denied it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's hype man Spesh, has been embroiled in some internet scandal after a popular Instagram user, Duchess Priscilla, accused him of debt for a one-night encounter.

Duchess Priscilla outed the popular hypeman in a live Tiktok video, claiming that after he failed to pay her for her job, she made things tough by calling him out everywhere she could. This, according to her, prompted a certain lounge to foot the bills on his behalf.

Duchess went on to share a raunchy video of her dancing with the Afrobeats star's hypeman in a club as proof that something more than a hangout happened between them.

Spesh reacted to the allegations online, saying that he never slept with Duchess and the club video was just him giving a fan a moment.

Broda Shaggi, the popular Nigerian skit maker, was also mentioned in the discussion. Duchess revealed during her viral video that she dated the skit maker many years ago, but the also comedian refuted the claims.

Watch video of Duchess accusing Davido's hypeman:

Watch video of Davido's hypeman and Duchess in club:

Davido's hypeman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mheenarh__:

"Do you people really think she’d just start picking on Spesh? She had no reason to l!e on him na."

ifunanya_official:

"I no longer involve myself in anything concerning two people that have seen each other’s nakedness."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Another person pikin dey brag about evidence of graduating from Harvard, another person 9months dey give evidence of nawoya-ing… Alexa play me aye dorikodo ko yemi mo by Tope Alabi."

wendy_adamma:

"If you are following this lady on TikTok you’d know she can do anything but lyingggg$$??? No."

king_emii_:

"Ladies be careful of any man that’s always going to the club every weekend cos once they are high and horny they can sleep with any thing without."

alexis_ley133:

"All these davido boys nor even get taste."

dubbie_honcho:

"If Davido no dey mud, him associate go dey potopoto."

radar_francisca:

"I sabi this lady for TikTok lying isn’t part of it at all."

