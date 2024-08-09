Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, aka Nina Ivy, has shared her experience with BBL surgery and the need for support

A fan has asked the mother-of-two to share tips on the type of support needed after getting a body enhancement surgery

In a new video that has gained traction online, the reality TV star detailed the types of assistance that one would need

Nina IVY, a former Big Brother Naija contestant whose real name is Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, recently underwent a bosom reduction and has shared her experience in a video.

This comes after Nina showed her swollen face, which came as a result of her going under the knife for the third time.

Nina talks about support after surgery. Credit: @nina_ivy

One of her fans had asked her to share more about the types of support one would need after going under the knife.

In Nina's new video, she shared that one would need help putting on one's clothes, cooking and a whole lot more; she noted that she could not raise her beyond a certain level, which is one of the reasons for needing assistance.

Peeps react to Nina's video

The Double Wahala housemate's video sparked many reactions online following her disclosure about needing support. See some comments below:

@juliet_sammy_o:

"Hmmm nawa oooo, all dis for wat exactly???"

@patriciakwopi:

"Is all this even worth it??"

@amuwaolumide:

"That Ibotic sound wey we take know you still dey."

@soniabluxuries:

"Does it have any reward in heaven?"

@ngozi_jessi:

"I can’t wait for your face surgery babe."

@uju390:

"Buh the shae is shapeless. I prefer your normal sharp dan this one am seeing now."

@princesschineke:

"Nina baby , always leading us to the right plastic surgeon."

Nina Flaunts Upgraded Body

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija reality TV star Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, aka Nina Ivy, took to social media to share short clips of her new body.

The Double Wahala ex-housemate, who revealed it was her second BBL, showed off her curves in style.

The posts have gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among several netizens.

