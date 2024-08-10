A viral video of Nigerian singer Tems seeing for the first a tattoo of her face on a white male fan's body has spurred reactions online

The Afrobeats star was recently at an event she graced abroad when she met the young man who appeared to be fascinated by her

In the trending footage, the oyinbo man pulled up his shirt to show the drawing on his back while the Afrobeats singer observed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Social media users have weighed in on a viral video of award-winning musician Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, meeting a white fan who tattooed her face on his body.

The trending video saw the white male fan of the singer pulling up his shirt to show the drawing done on his back while the These Days singer watched in awe at the amazing art.

Tems' reaction after meeting white fan who tattooed her face on his body got netizens talking. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The entire indecent unfolded during one of Tems' recent concerts abroad, and the footage has since spurred debate online, with many commenting on the diva's countenance.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a previous report, Tems buzzed the internet with throwback moments of when she was a regular office worker.

In the series of pictures shared online, the 'Love Me Jeje' crooner was spotted in the company of her old colleagues.

Many who came to the photographs were amazed at the facial similarities between how she looked then and now, igniting interesting reactions online.

Tems spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@abazwhyllzz:

"Make I go tattoo her face for my chest,hopefully I’ll meet her."

@Dah_Saint001:

"So no hug?"

@naijaconectblog:

"If he was a Nigerian she wouldn’t have shown more appreciation."

@Dansuki1122:

"Watin that man go tell him wife?"

@drtn83:

"Some people see others as pieces of art. Weldone dude, you have your own reasons to appreciated."

@PaultwinOkoye:

"If you're a white person you have it easy in this life , make a Zambian tattoo her face let's see what happens."

@MentiSpenc19395:

"This is the only Nigerian female artist whose song gives me so much comfort."

Tems’ stage performance sparks debate

The Nigerian fast-rising singer trended on Elon Musk's X following her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Monday, May 20.

She performed a two-track medley of her latest single, 'Love Me JeJe,' and an unreleased song, Born in the Wild, from her highly anticipated debut album, scheduled for release on June 7.

However, a clip of the Diva performing the 1997 Seyi Sodimu classic made the rounds online, leaving netizens to share their unfiltered observations about the 'Try Me' breakout star.

Source: Legit.ng