Music star Paul Okoye of the Psqaure group has made an impressive big-boy purchase in the US

The singer took to his Instastory channel with photos and a video showing fans his newly acquired luxury crib in Atlanta

Congratulatory messages have since poured in for the Nigerian singer from his fans and well-wishers on social media

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka King Rudy is currently trending on social media after sharing the news of his latest real estate investment.

The Psquare singer took to his Instastory channel with a post letting the world know that he just splashed millions of dollars on a luxury crib in Atlanta.

Paul Psquare acquires luxury crib in Atlanta. Photo: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul shared photos in which he was spotted posing inside the new crib and he also made sure to give his fans a mini tour of the new apartment.

Check out pictures and videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Paul Okoye

domingo_loso said:

"Money long pass all my relationships. Congrats."

iammcpashun said:

"Baba u don try for this life. U get right to buy anything."

divagold_ said:

"Ivy go enjoy o, billionaire onye di Wetin?"

dear_enayi said:

"Dear Lord, may I and everyone seeing this comment be congratulated too. May we not be among those that will only be congratulating people. Amen."

chu6x said:

"Igbo men and business Real estate is real…. Thumbs up bro."

thephenomenal.girl said:

"Ifeoma better hold that guy wella sha, chop everything that you can, don't forget to save and invest too."

jessy_carr_ said:

"@bigbirdkuti run am if e easy, your own na to dey sweat dey speak English inside that your dirty parlor for Ikorodu."

Paul PSquare's girlfriend reacts to engagement rumours

Meanwhile, Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy, responded to online in-laws pestering her over the alleged engagement ring she has been wearing recently.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that fans spotted a ring on the model’s finger, and some of them started speculating she was engaged.

Ifeoma came online to debunk the speculations, saying she was wearing a fashion ring, not an engagement ring, as many believed.

Source: Legit.ng