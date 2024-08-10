Singer Paul Okoye and his former wife Anita Okoye appeared to have fallen out despite their amicable relationship

This comes after one of the Psquare brothers and his ex-wife took action against each other via their Instagram accounts

This comes a few days after Paul Okoye acquired his second house in the US worth $1.3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, are the centre of social media discussion after they appeared to have fallen out.

This comes as the former couple, who officially divorced in 2022, unfollowed each other on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Paul Okoye, ex-wife Anita unfollow each other on Instagram. Credit:@ iamkingrudy @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

A check via their respective Instagram pages showed the former couple and parents of three children had unfollowed each other on the platform.

This is coming after Paul Okoye, who is expecting his fourth child with his wife Ivy Ifeoma, splashed millions on a second house in the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Before unfollowing each other, the former couple had kept things amicable as they celebrated one another on social media.

See screenshots here.

People react as Paul Okoye and ex-wife unfollow each other

The news has divided netizens, with some talking about how they pretended to be mature co-parents. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

kathryn___april:

"Child or no child once we break up stay away from me."

abibaby183:

"Hope she is not jealous of ifeoma with her pregnancy?"

ayabaolu_clovis:

"My question is and remains,why would a man treats his second wife,when l say second wife from@his second marriage better than who suffered for and with you?"

queenfatima_h:

"If not because of kid/kids in marriage, after breakup, I don't want to keep up with any ex oo. I'm not interested. Move on, lemme sef move on. All peace ✌️, no beef."

iamnenye_1:

"I thought they were doing maturity divorce before, mtcheww."

chinney_imperial:

"He did her dirty…so unfortunate."

lovelychioma:

"Hop no be new house cause fight o."

Why Paul Okoye won't perform with Peter again

In other entertainment news, Paul Okoye publicly declared that he would never perform or sing with his twin brother Peter Okoye.

Rudeboy pointed out that although it was the same voice and physical embodiment, fans should love and support whoever they desire.

Buttressing his point further, he mentioned that nothing had changed from his side and that he would continue to explore his vocal talent.

Source: Legit.ng