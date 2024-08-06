Nigerian singer Asake has once again stirred emotions online with his creativity and sophisticated knack for classy things

International Nigerian music superstar Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has stirred mixed reactions online after a recent clip of him cruising around with a new whip got people talking.

The Afro-fuji artist is one of the new school singers and a leader with a massive followership devoted to his unique sound and music.

Singer Asake stirs reactions online as a clip of him flaunting his vintage car goes viral. Photo credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, one of his biggest sell/pull is Asake's creativity and sophisticated taste in art, fashion and material belongings.

A recent clip of the singer showing off one of his new whips has got people talking.

Asake buys a Camero Impala

In a viral clip, the singer is seen cruising around in his new but old-school whip, and his fans can't get enough.

Asake's love for cars is quite well documented, and Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer bought a Lambo worth over N100m.

He also recently acquired a G-wagon.

See he trending video of Asake cruising in his Camero:

Reactions trail Asake's old school ride

Here are some of the comments that trailed Asake's old school ride:

@Lasoftxx:

"Make me sef dey lungu boy go London enough of mushin lungus."

@Alfred_Oladeji:

"This guy is here to stay."

@GeminiForAll:

"Lungu boy is Active go and dust your speakers."

@thatabdulguy21:

"I’m glad people are starting to recognize baby wacko."

@Oyin_dml1952:

"Ogba master. I was expecting Bella or keshi on d album sha."

@OloyeAwolowo:

"This guy and his unique level of Creativity. Me I like this him new Camero."

