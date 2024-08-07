Nigerian singer Asake recently dropped a new song with American rapper and Hip-Hop star Travis Scott

The new track is one of the songs off Asake's upcoming third studio album Lungu Boy, and fans have been raving about it online

An old picture of Asake rocking a Travis Scott's "Astro World" shirt five years before his big break has now re-emerged online

An old picture of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, wearing an Astro World T-shirt years before he became a household name in music has stirred mixed reactions online.

The photo became a social media sensation hours after the Nigerian singer dropped his latest single with Travis Scott, "Active."

An old shares the story of how Asake went from being a fan of Travis Scott to being having a song with him. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@travisscott

Reactions have trailed the old picture, noting how Asake went from being a fan of Travis Scott to working with him and having a song together.

Lungu Boy is an international superstar

Asake's new song with Travis Scott is one of the latest tracks from the singer's upcoming third studio album.

In addition to Travis Scott, Asake has Central Cee, Stormzy, and Wizkid on the new project, which is set to drop on Friday, August 9.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent video of Asake cruising around in a vintage Camero Impala hours before his song with Travis Scott dropped.

See the old pic and the new here:

Netizens hail Asake's growth and international stardom

See some of the reactions that trailed the old picture of Asake and the new one with Travis Scott:

@Magik_jay_:

"You nor strong make u da for daycare. Asake please give me your weed plug."

@Moefire_:

"That beat is harddd."

@topboy_cxx:

"My JBL is fully charged."

@iam_mayortee:

"See as dem resemble."

@habbi_rhich:

"I can't my people, Friday."

@tof_authentic:

"If you Stan Asake you’re Very Lucky."

@Barbz_xxx:

"Shey Wetin Dey this song Wei una Dey overhype am? Me I no Dey hype rubbísh oh , see how foolish people are lying to themselves."

@_Menonwhite:

"This is more than clean."

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps. Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

