Singer Adekunle Gold is one of Nigeria's talented singers and songwriters, who made it to the spotlights in 2015

While Adekunle Gold has gone on to prove himself as a versatile singer by dropping a hit song like High featuring Davido, there are some of his old love songs that still bring back memories

As Adekunle Gold marks his 36th birthday today, January 28, Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular love songs by the singer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko better known as Adekunle Gold turns 36 years old today, January 28 and it is a big deal for him and his family, including his beautiful wife and singer Simi.

To celebrate the former YBNL singer, who is also dubbed the Nigerian King of Photoshop, Legit.ng has come up with a list of popular love songs by AG Baby as his fans also call him.

Adekunle Gold clocks 36 years old on January 28, 2023. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

1. Sade

This song which was released in 2015 brought Adekunle Gold to the spotlight as it gained massive attention in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sade was a highlife cover of One Direction's "Story of My Life" and AG Baby used the song to express how much he longs for a lover, who has refused to accept his proposal.

2. Orente

This song was released in 2016 and was a song off Adekunle Gold's Gold Album. During this period, the singer and father of one was signed to Olamide's YBNL label.

In Orente, Adekunle Gold speaks about his lover who stood by him without complaining about what he has or doesn't have.

3. Don't Forget

Like Orente, Don't Forget was released in 2016 off his Gold album. It also came with a feature from Simi, who was not married to him at that time.

Don't Forget was AG Baby's promise to a lover to be faithful to him while he embarks on a journey. He promises to return after he makes it and appeals to her not to forget how far they have come in their relationship.

4. Nurse Alabere

This song was released in 2016 and it came with a catchy and emotional vocal as Adekunle Gold cries out about finding it hard to forget his feelings for a lover who cut him off and refused to pick up his calls.

He begs a nurse to heal him from the way he felt having tried all efforts to no avail.

5. Fight For You

Like the title, Adekunle Gold assures a lover of his intention to go to any length for her sake.

In a line of the song's lyrics, Adekunle Gold revealed he was ready to fight popular boxer Mike Tyson for his lover.

6. Friend Zone

In the song, AG Baba talks about a lover, who turned down his love proposal because of their age differences.

She instead saw him as a brother and a bestie, which he didn't want while declaring to her they were in no way related.

7. Call On Me

This song was released in 2018 and was a track off the singer's About 30 album.

AG Baby in this song assured his lover he would always be there for her while telling her to call on him whenever she needs him.

Adekunle Gold gifts physically challenged boy N2m for his education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Adekunle Gold added to the joy of Adebolu Adejobi, like his colleagues Mr Macaroni and rapper Falz.

A video of Adekunle Gold paying a surprise visit to the 19-year-old cerebral palsy warrior sparked reactions on social media.

The video captured the moment the singer arrived at Adejobi's house with the team that got him on board.

Source: Legit.ng