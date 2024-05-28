Nigerian Afrobeat crooner Adekunle Kosoko, widely known as Adekunle Gold, made a shocking revelation on Twitter

The singer was asked which of his singles he regrets making, and he revealed it to be the song "Ready"

He revealed that he was trying to recreate the success of another song but ended up failing woefully

Rodo Crooner Adekunle Gold has given an insight into the emotional part of music-making. Many would assume that musicians love every one of their songs, but Adekunle's unforeseen revelation has left fans in awe.

The Nigerian musicmaker responded to a fan on X who had asked him if there were any of his songs that he regretted making.

Adekunle Gold gets fans talking after he revealed the song he regrets making. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

"I regret making 'Ready" - Adekunle Gold

The singer sadly responded to a heartbreaking question from a fan, who wanted to know if he feels apologetic about any of his songs.

Adekunle Gold affirmed and noted the song to be "Ready." According to him, he was trying to recreate the success of his song "Pick Up," but that didn't end well, and it still hunts him to date.

Adekunle Gold's Ready was from the body of work "Gold" and was released in 2016.

See Adekunle Gold's response below:

The singer, who recently had a night out with his wife, further revealed that, for this reason, he fails to perform the songs at shows. He pleaded with fans to allow him to make his music the way he knows how to, as it is "one of one and timeless."

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"The song should be Orente! Where he said even if doesn’t have house or money. ORENTE doesn’t complain. I met Orente yesterday,she said it’s all lies. That she Dey complain steadily that time oo."

@capry_sunn:

"AG nor add to my anger this morning o."

@yung_bossu:

"Imagine this being the song he regrets writing."

@aji_anje:

"Adekunle dey cap, that song is fire biko. What a big flex"

@iam_teemirror:

"I remember doing a cover of the song Ready!! I titled mine Trend.. I was hoping very hard that @adekunlegold will retweet or something … I push hard ehnnnn but then guess what.. I am hopeful that soonest I’ll be on a same song with the legendary Gold papaAG BABY!!! God bless you for that… PSA: I blow for area for making that cover !!"

@olajumoke:

"Stop it Jor. Some of us got hooked from READY!!!"

@queenbriiiq:

"My Fave no sabi Wetin him Dey talk please let’s forgive him. This sweet song."

@linensandquilts:

"This song that we single Pringle was using to hold body."

Adekunle Gold shares interesting fact about himself

Renowned Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko disclosed some entertaining facts about himself to his fans.

Adekunle is known for keeping his Snapchat family engaged with advice, skincare, funny stories, and cruising.

His most recent snap saw him answer a fan's question on five interesting truths nobody knows about him.

Source: Legit.ng