End Bad Governance: Yemi Alade Breaks Silence on Nationwide Protest, "Dem Don Crazy or Democracy?"
- Yemi Alade, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, has broken her silence amid the nationwide protest that is underway
- The singer took to her official Twitter page, where she shared her take on the cry of the masses concerning bad governance
- She noted that Nigerians deserve a better standard of living and should be able to afford basic things
Award-winning musician Yemi Alade has joined her colleagues in the music industry in supporting the ongoing nationwide protest against bad governance.
Nigerians have not rested since the beginning of the nationwide protest, which will continue till August 10.
Many people from different parts of the country have taken to social media to share their anger.
Weighing in on the nationwide protest, singer Yemi Alade shared her thoughts and stance through Elon Musk's X.
She wrote:
"Dem-don_crazy or Democracy? We all deserve better standards of living and the means to afford basic amenities of life....FOOD, WATER,ELECTRICITY, etc."
See tweet below:
Similarly, celebrities like Falz, Lege, and Portable have shared their different views with the public on the protest, which has received massive reactions online.
Peeps react to Yemi Alade's tweet
Legit.ng shared some thoughts below:
@diclip_e:
"So waiting concern your picture and waiting you type for up abeg."
@pioneerjoshua8:
"Nigeria leaders dimmed all the above too much to provide, rather they languish in luxury."
@Am_Luckistar:
"I know what you did there. All of unah no wan protest."
@nonnymichael_:
"Mama anyone wey you call am o, those people are too wicked."
@RoppyG_Baba:
"Loving you more Yemmo of Life."
@ayodeji_taoheed:
"Nah part of your own solidarity be this !?"
@EmekaCh63863745:
"Rebel queen i dey greet o."
@Azeez_Aries30:
"All I can see is 3 Idiots."
Simi Shares Stance About Ongoing Protest
Meanwhile, Simisola Kosoko, the wife of Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, has shared her thoughts about the ongoing nationwide protest.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the protest kicked off on August 1 and is expected to end on August 10.
Amid mixed reactions to the protest, Simi took to her Twitter page to express her stance on the demonstration.
