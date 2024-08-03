King Wasiu Ayinde Marsha, an ace Nigerian fuji musician, has shared his 2 cents on the nationwide hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the nationwide protest kicked off on August 1 and is expected to end on August 10

Amid the mixed reactions trailing the protest, Kwam1 spoke at a recent event and shared words of advice to Nigerians

A video of veteran Nigerian Fuji musician K1 de Ultimate giving a speech during a recent performance in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians thronged the streets on August 1 for the #EndBadGovernance protest, which was scheduled to end on August 10.

The protest, which took place across several states in the country, saw Nigerians carrying placards containing their key demands from the government.

Clashes have been recorded between celebrities and netizens on social media, with netizens blaming celebrities for not using their platforms to advocate for the common man.

In a recent video recording sighted by Legit.ng, the Fuji boss was seen giving a speech just before he began performing at his birthday in Ogun State.

What Kwam1 said about the nation

According to him, the birthday party does not indicate the celebrant and the attendee's obliviousness to the happenings in the nation.

The Fuji musicians maintained that the celebration plans had been in motion for the last two years, and if not for that, he would not be there performing.

Nevertheless, he urged Nigerians to tread carefully and do things in moderation.

Internet users react to Kwa1's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@engrmussy:

"Mayegun werey."

@owolabieunice:

"He will still come out for Tinubu’s 2nd term. Agba Iya osi."

@xx_b.o.a_:

"Man so sentimental and biased ,…you this weyrey.'

@exquisitezadda:

"Glutton. One of the problem of yoruba people. Nonsense fellow."

@terrific_wealthy:

"Fulishhhh man."

@dinoola16:

"He said nothing ...even him he's not happy ..we can't pretend anymore."

@marvinsbaba6:

"This is one of the major problem in this country."

