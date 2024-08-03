Following his anti-protest March, Nigerian actor Lege Miamii has gone online to call Yoruba people names

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Lege Miamii insinuated that the Igbo are peaceful and not joining protests in Lagos, while Yoruba do otherwise

He added that 80% of Southern states are peaceful without protest, but the case is not the same in Lagos, as Yoruba have refused to stop protesting

Nigerian actor Lege Miamii, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has spurred reactions after he posted a video online.

Lege, who on August 2 staged an anti-protest march in Lagos, asking people to be patient as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would eventually deliver, has slammed the Yoruba people.

What Lege Miamii said about Igbos

According to his video, he noted that the Yoruba are irresponsible and are all for causing chaos in the country following the nationwide protest. He continued by saying that the Igbo are about 80% peaceful in their states.

Lege maintained that the ongoing protest in Lagos is only for Nigerians

Watch video here:

In summary, he shared that the ones disturbing the country are the few Igbos' who have mixed with the Yoruba. He further rained more curses on them.

How Nigerians reacted to lege's post

Here is how some Niferian commented on lege's post

@wilfreshoflyf:

"This brother slept the day God shared wisdom!"

@ada_la_pinky:

"Leave igbos out of your mouth. Leave us alone pls."

@smartmotorss:

"Let’s report his page."

@sir_gcw:

"This is an uneducated man,yall know he will never make sense."

@realujunwamandy_:

"Which Igbos Dey support ur president? Ogbeni say what you know plsss!"

@yemveiser:

"Igbos are not supporting your president oh, you can't protest against who you didn't vote for."

@kinghashthattag:

"Everyday the internet finds a way to send this filth my way."

Lege Miamii leaves country ahead of protest

Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has travelled out of Nigeria as citizens plan to protest nationwide.

Nigerians have announced plans to hold a protest on August 1, 2024, to fight against bad governance and hunger.

On July 31, Lege shared a video on social media showing that he had flown out of the country, and fans reacted to the clip.

