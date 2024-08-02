Nigerian singer and skitmaker, Nasboi, has aired his views about the ongoing End Bad Governance protest

The public figure took to social media to share his reason for not marching alongside Nigerians on the streets

Nasboi shared his election experience to buttress his point, and he triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer and skit maker Lawal Nasiru Michael Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has spoken about the End Bad Governance protest in the country.

After Nigerians took to the streets on August 1, 2024, to commence their 10-day march to protest against economic hardship, some celebrities broke their silence on the matter.

Nasboi shares reason for not joining End Bad Governance protest.

Source: Instagram

Umbrella crooner Nasboi was one of those who aired his thoughts on his official X page, and he triggered mixed feelings from netizens.

In a now-deleted tweet, the public figure made it clear that he would not be joining the protest. Not stopping there, he went on to give his reasons while recounting his 2023 election experience in 2020.

According to Nasboi, he received lots of threats for supporting Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election and when he shared the threatening messages online, people laughed at him.

Tweeting further, he added that most celebrities do not make money from politics like some fans believe. See a screenshot of his deleted tweet below:

Netizens react to Nasboi’s post

Nasboi’s explanation for not joining the End Bad Governance protest raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Kemicutie_:

“With or without celebrities the protest is still ongoing, I don't know what the fuss is about 😒.”

eniola___sarah:

“Plus you oo minus you, no one will feel it!! What’s the fuss about??”

Domingo_loso:

“We actually don't need the celebrities at this point, we have the Internet and social media to use to our advantage.”

maras_styles:

“So kukuma rest now!!! Why tweeting about it? What difference does it make now?”

immagoodbadboi_231:

“Your voice no change anything oga🧑‍🦯.”

Mikitovic_1:

“Rest abeg.”

Bjsthoughts:

“lol very senseless talk! How don you make money ? From@Nigerians who use thier data to watch your skits and subscribe to your channels that’s why YouTube and Facebook pays you, if you no wan protest nobody force you, you still cannot show solidarity with the people ? If you don’t support the protest which is the will of the people, e better to just keep quiet!!”

lilisconcept_:

“Getat abeg..U no get level.”

Grace_emmanuel_52:

“It’s ok Nasboi, as you have done your best to keep quiet and let the protest continue.”

_mofe.rae:

“Exactly! Imagine someone posting threats and people laughing. Shey yen mori pipe wa?”

Spyro urges men of God to speak up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, took to social media to urge men of God to speak about the End Bad Governance protest.

On August 1, 2024, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a post in which he used the Bible to support his point about religious leaders speaking for the people.

According to Spyro, this was not the time for prayers because they needed action. The singer said that in the days of the bible, God used men of God as tools to challenge bad government.

