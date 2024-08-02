Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has broken her silence about the ongoing End Bad Governance protest

On her social media page, the celebrity disk jockey said strong words of prayers for the country

DJ Cuppy’s prayers were met with mixed reactions from netizens with some pointing out that she was a privileged kid

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, caused a stir on social media after she reacted to the End Bad Governance and Hunger Dey protest in the country.

Recall that on August 1, 2024, Nigerians took to the streets in many parts of the country to express their grievances about the situation.

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy reacts to protest. Photos: @cuppymusic, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The protest gained momentum in some parts of the country and drew reactions from several celebrities on social media, one of them being DJ Cuppy.

Cuppy, one of the children of billionaire business tycoon Femi Otedola, took to her Instagram and X pages to express her concern about the situation. The disk jockey also prayed for the country.

She wrote:

“Dear Lord, please bless Nigeria with peace, unity, and prosperity. Guide our leaders and protect our people. Let your love and grace fill our nation. Amen.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s post

DJ Cuppy’s online reaction to the End Bad Governance protest was met with mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens applauded her effort, others laughed. Read some of their comments below:

Mylady_eve:

“On her way to Airport.”

gu.ru._:

“E sweet to talk Inside penthouse with jollof rice and vanilla milkshake for lunch 😂.”

Eyebreakdrules:

“Prayers on her way to the airport...omolomo.”

Onyibest68:

“Who prayer help for Nigeria madam if you don’t know what to say don’t type people are going through a lot no be prayer matter.”

__oluwatiresimi__:

“Prayer warrior😂.”

Brandshoes4less:

“This one na RICH MAN PIKIN PRAYER 🙏 Amen.”

lifeofhekainze:

““If you’re neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.”

v.e.r.a.l.i.c.i.o.u.s09:

“Normally nah your dad walk so you could fly Abi how dem take Dey talk am. Cuppy Abeg no add to my anger. Enjoy your life in peace am happy for u.”

Read more comments from X below:

Belugo had this to say:

This tweep wondered why Cuppy didn’t pray about UK election:

DJ Spoiltkid advised Cuppy to be silent:

Spyro urges men of God to speak up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, took to social media to urge men of God to speak about the End Bad Governance protest.

On August 1, 2024, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a post in which he used the Bible to support his point about religious leaders speaking for the people.

According to Spyro, this was not the time for prayers because they needed action. The singer said that in the days of the bible, God used men of God as tools to challenge bad government.

Source: Legit.ng