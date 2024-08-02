Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has reacted to the End Bad Governance protest on his social media page

The music veteran questioned how someone could fight a person who was fighting for them and then still beg them for money on the streets

A lot of Nigerians seemed to think he was referring to the Nigerian police and they shared their thoughts on the matter

Nigerian rapper Michael Stephens, aka Ruggedman, has caused a stir after his reaction to the End Bad Governance protest led fans to point fingers at the police.

After several Nigerians in different parts of the country took to marching on the streets on August 1, 2024, the music star shared his thoughts on his official X page.

Ruggedman shared a tweet where he asked an important question. The rapper wondered how someone could be fighting a person who was fighting for them, then go back on the streets to beg them for money.

He wrote:

“How do you fight people who are fighting for you and then stand in the streets asking for money from the same people?”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians point fingers at police

Ruggedman’s tweet soon went viral and drew reactions from various Nigerians. Some noted that the rapper was referring to the police, and they also vowed never to part with their money to the men in uniform.

Read some of their comments below:

Alandovvgycvbnjgvb:

“The smartest guy. This is real fact.”

Shigo_lee07:

“The day police realize dey are the government our problem don finish.”

pweetie_ik:

“The audacity😢Police matter tire person seriously.”

djoscar_psnb:

“We no de give anybody chi chi again oh.”

Officialtugzy9:

“As in the thing just weak me I no just understand the kind blind loyalty them get for govt.”

Omabarbie1:

“Good question 👏.”

Alabi_yelo:

“Oh nooooo ,,,, this is huge . Too huge . I read am self my mind do gbi gbi. Nice one ☝️.”

Lucas1665b:

“Dem be zombie nah, fela talk am.”

Templeofficial:

“It's a pity.”

Leczy_b:

“The government are intentionally putting us in suffering and hardship so that they can entice us with small money when they need us for them to control our mind and turn us against each other.”

Its_blackwizzy01:

“The reason why these police don’t care is because they see illegal money from the citizens apart from their salaries.”

thediaryofaceo:

“New motive now NO MORE GIVING.”

__udeme:

“Shame is far from , very far from them.”

jane_boughie:

“I said this today, it’s so sad many of them can’t even pay their children’s school fees.. Still they are using them as a weapon to fight the citizens.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts to protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo broke her silence amid the ongoing End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria.

After the protest kicked off, videos started to circulate online, and Iyabo Ojo reposted a clip from Galaxy TV on her official Instagram page.

The clip appeared to show teargas being deployed on protest grounds while someone who spoke behind the camera claimed that shots were also being fired despite the protesters being unarmed.

