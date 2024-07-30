A Nigerian lady, passionate about drumming, has captured the internet's attention with a viral TikTok video showcasing her talent

A Nigerian lady who loves drumming could be seen showing her talent in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady who was seated handled the drum with passion and did not hide the fact that she enjoyed putting her talent on display.

Lady delight man with his drumming skills.

Source: TikTok

Lady drummer delights

A young man sitting close to him and wearing a Manchester United jersey danced and gestured to the sound of the drum, also showing that he was having fun. The video was posted by @starblessing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people on lady drummer

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Castro said:

“That young man is her boss... It's clear, no doubt.”

Samuelson436 wrote:

“Imagine ur babe inviting u for service and then u met her playing drums like this.”

TheboyAmigun commented:

“The first time I’m seeing Man Utd fans smiling.”

Mc_Daniels also commented:

“That boy play pass u sef .... in his imagination u de learn work.”

MC Sam:

“Man u jessy for winners chapel, why?

Starblessing:

“Lol! It’s a music academy and not a church.”

Pretty love:

“Victor awom no dey disappoint.”

Bwhyt:

“Raise Ur hand if u don fight cuz of drum for church before.”

MOVenchi:

“The only thing way pain me na that Man U jersey.”

Promzy Bassey:

“Starblessing_ I like the boy passion for drums, he's very happy doing it.”

PrinceOmooba28Moni:

“He obviously trained her.”

Collinsnnabugo:

“The girl dey learn work.”

Mightydecor34:

“Na him teach the girl e sure me.”

Dammy🇳🇬:

“Please give him the drumstick, let's see what he can do on drums too.”

Baus_locs:

“That’s her teacher..too clear.”

Michael Kash:

“Is the guy your coach? If yes he’s good.”

DecentAluminumConsultantCoLtd:

“E clear say na the other guy be de original drummer our sister na assistant drummer... but she's good too.”

Samspicy1:

“Na so so bench Man U players dey. Even for church.”

Uchechukwu:

“Why u go wear Manchester United jersey for winners chapel.”

Ibile.Dc:

“The guy taught her well.”

Chief_buike:

“That guy is obviously a drum lord. I can see the approval he gives each time she hits the instruments.”

Source: Legit.ng