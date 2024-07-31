Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu is gone, but her legacy still lives and will be revered by many

The celebrated songbird began her music career in 1981 while still with the NTA, with the release of 'For the Love of You', a pop album

Today Legit.ng remembers some of her iconic that have left indelible marks in the hearts of fans as they continue to mourn her tragic passing

In the early hours of July 31, 2024, Nigerians were hit with the sad news of legendary singer Onyeka Onwenu's tragic passing.

Onwenu was claimed to have died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at the birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Mrs Stella Okoli's 80th birthday.

Onyeka Onwenu, the celebrated songbird. Credit: @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng looks at the timeless singer's top 15 most popular songs. The departed artist was originally a secular artist before transitioning to gospel music in the 1990s.

Iyogogo sampled by Afrobeats Psquare

Onyeka Onwenu released this vibrant highlife track in 1984 from her album Golden Songs Vol.2. The song portrays the act of unrequited love. Iyogogo would later be sampled by popular Afrobetas duo PSquare in their 2016 hit song "Bank Alert".

In 2000, Onwenu protested against her previous employer, NTA, for failing to pay royalties on her songs (NTA 2 Channel 5 had used "Iyogogo" in station idents without her consent). After then-director general Ben Murray-Bruce banned her from transmission, she went on a hunger strike outside the station's grounds.

One Love - released in 1991

This evergreen song, from her studio album Golden Songs Vol.3, ruled the airwaves in the early 90s.

The song illuminates the importance of inner peace and general peace in the world, as Onyeka calls on God's greatest emotion, love, to unite humans' hearts.

Ekwe - released in 1984

This is another of Owenu's songs that has remained prominent to date.

Sung in her Indigenous dialect, Igbo, The Elegant Stallion, as she was fondly referred to, sang about the ills and troubles of critics, employing brilliant storytelling skills to pass her message.

Ochie Dike sampled by PSquare ft Phyno

Ochie Dike speaks about love for a mother, as Onyeka prayed to God almighty to safeguard her mother and fill her with his blessing.

The song was also sampled by PSqaure in 2016, with the same song title, "Ochie Dike," featuring rapper Phyno.

Wait for Me with King Sunny Ade

Wait for Me, originally owned by King Sunny, was another song that put Onyeka Owenu at the forefront during her heydays.

The Grammy-nominated Fuji star featured her in it. Wait For Me was released in 1989 and has remained one of her fans' favourites.

You and I - released in 1991

This classic remains one of Onyeka's most remarkable songs which has torched the hearts of her fans intensely.

You and I was adapted by Stanley Okorie for the 2001 Nollywood blockbuster 'Conspiracy', in which the departed songstress also played the role of a mad woman named Grace.

The movie also starred Nollywood legend Nkem Owoh and is still remembered to this day for its soundtrack.

Dancing In The Sun - released in 1990's

This sensational classic would be Onwenu's final release on Polygram and was dedicated to Winnie Mandela, the subject of a song of the same name, which Onwenu performed live when Nelson Mandela and his wife visited Nigeria in 1990 following his release from prison.

Other popular songs by the heroic songbird are:

'Alleluya', 'Madawonlohun' with Sunny Ade, 'Choices' with King Sunny Ade, 'Falling In Love', 'Odenigbo', 'Wait For Me', 'Greatest Love', 'Bia Nulu' and many more.

