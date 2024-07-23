An upcoming Nigerian teen actress Uche Treasure, has marveled her fans after she sought the blessing of the legendary actor Nkem Owoh

Nigerian teen actress Uche Treasure amazed her fans after she took her first-ever award to veteran actor Nkem Owoh for blessing.

The actress said she was grateful to be honoured by the awarding body in Italy.

The teenage actress went to Nkem Owoh for blessing. Credit: @osuofia_nkemowoh, @uchetreasure

She shared a video on her official Instagram page, showing the moment she met with Nkem Owoh. She gave her award to the legendary Nollywood actor so that he could bless it and pray for her.

She told Nkem Owoh that she wanted an elder to bless it first.

Treasure wrote:

"I got my first ever award in ITALY a while back and it is with immense joy in my heart that I say thank you to everyone that has one way or the other contributed to bringing me this far! It is the way you all rate me that gave me the privilege of being RECOGNIZED ABROAD by @nollywoodtravelfestival ! Thank you❤️❤."

See her post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Uche's video

Many of Uche's fans are dazed at the level of her wisdom and have showered prayers on the teen actress. See some reactions here:

@iamnaniboi:

"Legend and legend in the making."

@beckydbosslady:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@edmundazu743:

"Congratulations and that was a very good idea of showing it to an elderly person."

@mhiz_jules:

"Everyday I’m marveled by ur level reasoning and intelligence,you will go places Nwa,congratulations."

@oluchidada:

"You are so full of wisdom. This truly shall be the list award you will ever collect. God is just starting with you my darling."

@chiechielesedi:

"This child is going far."

