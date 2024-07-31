Tributes have continued to pour in for the late veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu who died on Tuesday night, July 30

An old video of her shedding tears over the state of the nation has surfaced and it got many people talking

She was passionate about her country and wanted things to be better and she called on the leaders to do so

Late Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, might have passed away on Tuesday, July 30, but her memory and desire for a nation that works for all lives on.

Onyeka Onwenu lamented about the poor state of the nation before she died. Image credit: @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Radio Now, the music icon was in a deep emotional state as she spoke about her wish for her country.

The songstress called on every leader and said she was crying on behalf of every Nigerian and asked that they do what was necessary to make peace reign.

Her tears flowed freely as she noted that Nigerians are talented people with resources and she wished the country become a better place for all.

The legendary musician, also an actress and broadcaster, died after she performed at the managing director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Dr. Stella Okoli's 80th birthday on July 30.

According to reports, she was taken to Reddington Hospital, Lagos, when she had a health challenge and passed away shortly at age 72.

Watch her video below:

Reactions to Onyeka's video

Some netizens have shared their take on the late singer's video. See some of the comments below:

@adunadenola:

"I love her, her carriage, professionalism, and show of empathy. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@shedagapel:

"Awww, I was so flabbergasted on hearing the news minutes ago. Rest in peace, our own dear Mama Africa. A true Nigerian is a non-tribalist. A beautiful musician. An experienced Nollywood actress and the list goes on."

@adeolaawodein:

"What a legacy she left. She believed so much in Nigeria, she believed so much in this country. May her soul rest in peace."

@olusegunani:

"I am speechless! Onyeka has warned our clueless leaders before her transition. God grant her eternal rest."

@olisolng:

"Nwanyi oma, May your soul rest in peace."

@prolificsuzy:

"Rest on Legend."

Onyeka Onwenu's songs with KSA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onyeka’s death has drawn the attention of fans to her legacy.

Onwenu died at the age of 72 shortly after performing at an event and netizens have raised questions about her relationship life and more.

Nigerian Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, is one person whose name came up a lot as fans mourned and Legit.ng has gathered a list of times he worked with the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng