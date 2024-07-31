Veteran Nigerian singer, actress and broadcaster, Onyeka Onwenu’s death has drawn the attention of fans to her legacy

Onwenu died at the age of 72 shortly after performing at an event and netizens have raised questions about her relationship life and more

Nigerian Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, is one person whose name came up a lot as fans mourned and Legit.ng has gathered a list of times he worked with the deceased

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, threw the country into mourning after the news of her death made the rounds on social media.

The Elegant Stallion as she is also called, died at the age of 72 only a few moments after performing at a birthday party.

Since the news of the singer, actress, politician and journalist’s death went viral, it sparked more interest about her life among Nigerians as some of them went digging for information about Onwenu’s personal life.

Before her demise, Onyeka Onwenu liked to keep her personal life private and not much is known about her love life except that she has two sons, Tijani Charles Ogunlende and Abraham Ogunlende, from her Yoruba Muslim ex-husband.

However, during the One Love crooner’s lifetime, she was trailed by rumours of having a relationship with Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, and it comes as no surprise that his name has once again become a trending topic on social media following her death.

The rumours about their relationship started after the two musicians collaborated on a track titled Wait For Me.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at songs Onyeka Onwenu had with King Sunny Ade before her demise. See below:

1. Wait For Me:

2. Choices:

3. Let them say:

Video of Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the last music performance Onyeka Onwenu had only a few moments before her death.

As Nigerians continued to mourn the Elegant Stallion’s death on social media, a video of her last performance on earth emerged online.

In the video, Onwenu was seen singing her hit song, One Love, as she gradually danced to the front of the party venue and engaged the guests with her performance. The audience had smiles on their faces as they watched the legendary singer, with no inkling that they were spending her last moments with her.

