Nigerian singer Davido went viral on Elon Musk's X after a video showed him recording a song during a studio session

The Grammy-nominated singer got many confused with the lyrics he dished out during the music session

Following that, many also pointed out the texture of his voice as they found other reasons to laugh at the musician

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, became another topic of discussion online after a video showed him in the studio.

The singer, who seemed to working on an unreleased song, was filled with many questions following the lyrics sung during the recording session.

Davido's studio trended online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Not only that, but the texture of his voice added to the commotion, which spurred online, as many who came across the clip couldn't help but drip laughing emojis.

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Watch the video below:

Davido's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng noticed that most people who came across Davidp's studio reacted with laughing emojis, and a few dropped their hot takes.

See the reactions below:

@Emeka_khalifa:

"Bro Wetin be this."

@OLATUNJIdey4u:

"And dem talk seh davido is versatile o. Make una help him call Bola o. Gbola don rise already."

@BigFedra:

"This one go take time before e done oo."

@stqger72959:

"Make we no lie if not 4 Davido writers he 4 no blow pass Youngi Duu."

@nifestilldey:

"e dey always wound me."

@Gentle_vibe:

"Gbola go reach everybody."

Davido brags about his skill and talent

The Nigerian singer caused a frenzy online after a video captured him at a gathering with friends.

The Afrobeat star, enjoying the moment, took the opportunity to boast about his skills and talent.

The viral video, shared on Elon Musk's X platform, showed Davido claiming to be the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria. This statement seemed to be prompted by the setting the star and his friends were in.

Source: Legit.ng