Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been at the centre of different conversations on social media after a video of him falling off stage went viral

The Afro-fusion star recently held a YouTube Live concert to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his first international album, African Giant

It was at this concert that the singer lost his footing while doing some extreme footwork dance moves on one of the speakers on stage

Nigeria's international music superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has got people talking online after he went through a near-death situation but came out unscathed.

A video of the Nigerian singer falling off stage while performing has gone viral. The Afro-fusion star always goes the extra mile to entertain his fans and audience, especially during live performances.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy falls off stage while performing during the fifth anniversary of his African Giant album.

Source: Instagram

During his latest show, Odogwu nearly hit his head on the iron railings under the stage where he performed, which left many of his fans scared.

Burna Boy's fifth anniversary for AG trends

The viral moment that saw Burna Boy fall off the stage was during the anniversary concert of Burna Boy's third studio album, African Giant.

This album saw the Nigerian musician certified as a global superstar. African Giant was Burna Boy's first body of work nominated for a Grammy.

See the viral moment when Burna Boy fell off stage:

Netizens to Burna Boy's fall

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@___temidahyo:

"If nah Davido nah for there him teeth go comout put."

@sasha_itota:

"U go bow for the result oh."

@dinzzylb_:

"Leave shayo, you say no! See you for ground now."

@b_uniqu.e:

"Even with the fall, baba still maintained maximum steeze and composure. Odogwu for a reason."

@descentoscar5:

"Mm, dem dey pray, make I fall and stagger. So I move in, cloak and dagger, Odogwu stands twice as tall."

@daniel_spako:

"He fell off like brymo."

@being.jaydee:

"It's just gwo gwo gwow ngow with style Odogwu is a big name."

@bi_benard:

"All because he wants to get closer to his fans, so the motive was good. Ahead Ahead."

@yesimprettyoma:

"He didn’t wear timberland 🥾 na why he fall."

Burna’s message to African artists on 2024 Grammys

