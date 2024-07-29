Rumour has it that content creator and singer Davido's cousin, Nikos Living, is dating singer and music producer Young Jonn

She has been spotted together with him, and it's only normal that she would be a fan of the music producer's songs

At the airport, a lady saw Nikos and decided to get her attention with a trending song by Young Jonn, and her reaction got many talking

Content creator Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living, is a jovial individual with a fun way of reacting to issues. She showed this once again when a netizen saw her at the airport.

She is rumoured to be the girlfriend of singer and music producer Young Jonn as pictures of them together have been splashed on the internet.

The netizen who spotted her at the airport felt the best way to capture her attention was to sing the trending song of the music producer, Big Big Things.

After she sang the popular verse, Nikos laughed as she walked into the arena. She wore a shirt and trousers and held her glasses as she looked toward the netizen's direction.

Nikos is singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's cousin and the daughter of the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

Reactions to the video of Nikos

Some netizens have reacted to Nikos' video. See some of the reactions below:e

@thearabianspalekki:

"She is always full of positive vibes."

@real_jhumie:

"I am beginning to like her. She looks like a fun-loving lovely lady."

@fifeoflagos:

"She's a sweet soul just like David."

@therealsamiat:

"Nikos & Jiggy together forever."

@ibukun_o_l_u_w_a:

"She’s not small abeg big vibes."

@sweet_badgurl_dubem:

"She is such a sweet girl. I love her."

@wonderboiefik:

"She is a very supportive girlfriend, she never ignores."

@ceecaa_jobarber:

"She loves Young John."

@truthfulcommenter100

"She's adorable."

