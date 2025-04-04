The United States Mission in Nigeria has reacted to the sitting of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

FCT, Abuja - The United States Mission in Nigeria said it is following the Edo election appeal process closely.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to supporting free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

The US mission says it will continue to monitor the Edo election tribunal. Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo/Asue Ighodalo

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The US embassy said it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

"The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is following the Edo election appeal process closely, particularly given civil society’s concerns about critical issues related to the election, such as the ‘serious lapses in the collation process’ that were observed. [https://tinyurl.com/485xxzfk] Ambassador Mills reiterates his statement of September 24 that transparency and due process are crucial to maintaining public confidence in any democratic system. The United States reaffirms our commitment to supporting free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in Nigeria and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Nigerians react

@cevizor

Everyone knows the Edo election was as free, fair, and transparent as the Rivers election, which is as free fair, and transparent as the presidential election of 2023. If you disagree, go to court.

And the Edo election appeal process will be as good as the appeal process of the presidential election.

We all know the outcome will be exactly the same as the outcome of the presidential election. You can follow it as closely as you followed the presidential election appeal. ✌️

@DatNaijaGuy1

It's an aberration to call what happened in Edo State election.

It was a clear case of selection.

APC lost the woefully, but they rigged it.

@CroBender

Let me be the bearer of bad news because we know the outcome of Edo election appeal process given the precedents since inauguration of the illegitimate Tinubu government.

Nothing changes

@IwuobaIyke

You have been monitoring for far too long. We want to see action in ensuring free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. This can be achieved through electoral reforms. At least he's your state agent, you know the right button to use to get things done.

@Atomic19721187

There is absolutely no need to tell us that @USinNigeria is following Edo election appeal. You were in Nigeria during the 2023 election, u saw the violence and rigging that took place. U also how the judiciary has become compromised. The US also refused to release doc on BAT.

Edo tribunal gives verdict on Accord Party's petition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja gave its verdict on Accord Party's petition against Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The election tribunal refused to nullify the election of Governor Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petitioners argued that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

