Nigerian actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh is out here saying words of prayers for those suffering from addiction

The public figure took to her social media page via Instagram to share an emotional post to this effect

She also urged her followers not to mock a pain they have never experienced before, which has caused reactions online

Tonto Dikeh, a Nigerian actress, singer and politician, is in the news on Wednesday, July 24, after she made a post about addiction.

The mother-of-one, who recently discouraged Nigerians from protesting, took to her official Instagram page, where she shared a lengthy post in prayer to those suffering from addictions.

Tonto Dikeh urges fans not to mock a pain they have not experienced. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

"Let's pray for those we have lost" - Tonto

In her caption, she asked her audience to pray for those who have died due to addiction and those who are still suffering.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

"Let us say a prayer for the ones we have lost to addictions and lend a hand to the ones who are still struggling with it. Don’t mock a pain you have never experienced, I pray that God heals and restores each and everyone of you. Love and Light."

See the post below:

She further prayed for God to heal and shine his light upon them.

People react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Mi love."

@unique_hairsbysharon:

"I thought people who suffered from addiction were there own problem until life showed me it true colors it only takes the grace of God to scale through life challenges."

@rayd_hairs:

"Only those who wears the shoes knows how it fits. May the Lord continues to comfort everyone."

@nelly2special:

"As humans people are struggle with a lot of things they want to quite but can’t. Lord help us all"

@elinaeventinstitute:

"May God come through for them. Love and light."

@st_monica_james:

"Amen thank you for this wonderful word this morning."

