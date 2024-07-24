Wunmi, the wife of the late talented musician Ilerioluwa Alobala, professionally known as Mohbad, was seen at Bella Shmurda's son's birthday

The embattled mother-of-one was seen dancing and smiling with singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda, while she carried her son, Liam

The clip quickly went around across social media platforms, with netizens sharing their thoughts about it

Liam's mum, Wunmi, has recently been seen outside. She rarely gets seen on social media other than when she shares cryptic posts online.

This time, Wunmi was spotted at singer Bella Shmurda's son, Akinbiyi Abiola Anderson's first birthday.

Liam's mum is seen dancing with her son at Beela's party. Credit: @bella_shmurda

The video showed Wunmi holding her son, Liam, while she danced and took pictures with her late husband's best friend, Bella.

The lady behind the camera could be heard commending Wunmi on her good looks while Bella Shmurda buttressed the comments.

Wunmi looked like she was having fun getting her son, Liam, to vibe to the music and face the camera.

It will be recalled that Wunmi has been under fire since the death of her husband, Mohbad. The singer's father has been insistent on her getting DNA to confirm the paternity of her son, Liam.

How Nigerians reacted to video of Wunmi

The clip has been met with both criticism and praise. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ejiroqn_:

"A woman that knows her right and the law , a third party can not question paternity of a child , except the mother or father, so you will leave her alone."

@naijaboyund:

"That’s not MOHBAD son… period and period .. I can never believe that yeye story."

@jackjohn20211:

"Bella knows a lot, Bella should be the one carrying that child."

@s24_by_cecelia:

"Strongest lady ever seen."

@oluwakemi._o:

"the boy even resemble Mohbad papa join."

@bennysouzamedia:

"A friend like Bella is hard to find."

Bella Shmurda Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday

Bella Shmurda marked the first birthday of his son with his long-time lover, and the video surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer showed off his baby mama as they cosied up and held their son during the party.

The venue was colourfully decorated, and his colleagues also joined him in celebrating his son in the comments section.

