Bella Shmruda has marked the first birthday of his son with his lover of many years and the video surfaced online

In the clip, the singer showed off his baby mama as they loved up, and held their son during the party

The venue was colourfully decorated while his colleagues also joined him in celebrating his son in the comments section

Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmruda, has stirred reactions with the way he celebrated his first son's birthday.

The music act who was arrested months ago shared a video of how he and his baby mama marked their son's birthday.

Bella Shmruda marks son's birthday. Photo credit @bella_shmruda

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he showed off his lover, whom many were seeing for the first time. They both displayed affection at the event.

Bella Shmruda carries son in viral video

In the recording, the 'Cash App' crooner, who slammed his colleagues recently, was the one holding his son. His baby mama wanted to take the child away from him, but the little boy shunned his mother.

The venue of the ceremony was almost empty, as many people were not seen attending the birthday party.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video posted by Bella Shmruda

Reactions have trailed the video of Bella Shmruda markings his son's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_mask01:

"More life to our own Dangbana son long life and prosperity PAPI."

@dreal_ola_sneckzy:

"Happy birthday dad’s son."

@kenny__coded:

"Happy birthday to your son."

@fancybeats_allday:

"Happy birthday my son."

@zlatan_ibile:

"Happy birthday to your lovely son."

@shmurda_bae_1:

"More good life."

@butterscotch_naija_:

"Happy birthday but he no resemble your."

@realchinnynnaji:

"Happy birthday to him. If IMOLE was alive, I’m sure he would’ve attended it. The same way you were there for his own son’s birthday."

@oyinbabyo:

"Happy Birthday to him."

@fatima_millionaire:

"Fitilamihan Okomi may my Good God continue to watch you grow, I love you endlessly."

Bella Shmruda shares plan to feature Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Bella had opened up about his plan to work with Portable while he was granting an interview.

In the video, the singer was a guest on Max FM when he was asked about his opinion working with the Zeh Nation boss.

In his response, he noted that it wasn't a bad idea but expressed fear about the idea, which generated laugher among the hosts.

Source: Legit.ng