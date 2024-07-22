Hair entrepreneur Wanneka has spoken up about the allegations by a popular blog that she dated Senate President Godswill Akpabio

She stated that she has been married most parts of her life and even came to Lagos as a married woman

The mother of four noted that what she had currently was courtesy of her former and her present husband

Hair vendor, Doris Nwanneka Nkumah, aka Wanneka, has stated that she has never dated Nigeria's Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Wanneka reacts to the claims that she dated Senator Godswill Akpabio. Image credit: @wannebaybee, Senator Godswill Akpabio

Source: Instagram

In a trending story, a blogger, Gistlover, claimed that the popular politician had dated several celebrities and revealed a long list with photos attached.

The photos included the owner of Wanneka Luxury Hair, and she came out to debunk the claim. According to her, the blogger must have made a mistake because she has never had anything to do with him.

She stated that she has been married most of her life and credited her former and current husbands with what she owns.

Besides, she said she could not date a politician who does not support business owners like her or take action regarding the dollar rate.

The mother of four noted that people could say anything they wished, but she would not have anything to do with someone else's husband.

See her statement below:

Reactions to Wanneka's statement

Some netizens have shared their take on Wanneka's statement. See some of the comments below:

@quietmind_03:

"Keep explaining… when you are done, we still not gonna believe you."

@abu_trekker:

"When @gistloversblog_mediaoutlet go bring evidence now... Hmmm! Silence is golden o."

@authentik_gymwears:

"Abeg leave genuine hardworking women alone, answer your name."

@bigthrymez:

"You like to be known by everybody until it's time to face the consequences of fame."

@_sleekiyke:

"Hanty just go an sue them, simple."

@mal33qgram:

"No evidence, you go explain tire."

@andre.arc_:

"All this plenty talk just for picture. She is guilty."

@alvinmilli088:

"Akpabio dey enjoy sha. See all the fresh fresh kele wey Ose dey enjoy."

@femi_forex:

"Wetin me know be sey, things dey sup."

