Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently spoke on her relationship status and why she is still without a partner at 41

During a show with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Ini Edo revealed her requirements in a man

A number of social media users reacted to what the veteran actress had to say about her love life

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, is making headlines on social media over her single status at the age of 41.

The movie star was a guest on media personality Toke Makinwa’s podcast, when she opened up on her reason for being single.

Fans react as Ini Edo shares her requirements in a man despite being single at 41. Photos: @iniedo

The mother of one explained the things she looks out for in a man that will make her want to have a relationship with him. According to the movie star, respect is a key factor.

Ini Edo noted that her man needs to be able to command respect. Explaining further, she stated that she can love someone but the person is not ready to be committed.

She said:

“I still believe that as a man you should be able to command respect. I’m single because I just really want somebody that will really love me, that’s all I’m not asking for too much… You can love someone but you’re not ready to be a committed person. Maybe this is why I’m still single, I can’t be in a toxic relationship.”

Speaking further, Ini Edo said that she needs protective energy from her man to make her want to respect him because he has to earn it. According to the actress, if it ever gets to a point where she disrespects her man, then he must have brought himself down to that level.

She said:

“If you cannot give me that protective energy that allows me to respect you, I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect. If you cannot earn my respect then we cannot be together because what’s the point? When it gets to a point where I start to disrespect you that means you have brought yourself down to a point where I begin to talk back at you or I begin to disrespect you. Sometimes it’s not even about having money, it's about how you’re able to love and manage the situation and the people around you. Kindness, I think that’s what is missing.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ini Edo explains why she’s single at 41

Ini Edo’s explanation about her single status raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. While some of them agreed with her, others noted that men probably do not want her because she’s successful.

Read some of their comments below:

Evelynetti:

“@iniedo is right on this one. It’s how it is with strong and independent women generally. You have to find a way to make us want to pipe it low for you, not by aggression or violence, it’s the little things that count not the money. A successful woman doesn’t need your money but the little things you do to her will make her see you more as her man than not. Funny thing most men don’t realize is that independent women love a ‘handy’ and smart man it’s a huge turn on to know your man is a ‘fixer’ and will be there anytime you need him. Not one that will grumble at every opportunity. It’s not you being her slave but you showing her she can let go of some of the weight on her and leave you to handle it. It’s even better when this man is a huge contributor to her success, especially her business if she’s an entrepreneur. Nobody is too difficult to love, you just don’t have their ‘mumu button.’”

Ikaydardison:

“The smarter you are, the more likely you are to be single.”

wendy_adamma:

“If these people wey fit put something for table Dey single we wey no fit put anything go do wetin?”

amensexy09:

“41 years on earth and still haven't found love?? Merry Christmas ma'am and everyone else.”

Natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“If you have a kind partner that’s intentional about you , you don’t know what God has done for you.”

olive_accessories07:

“Well said....it is not about respecting a man alone,you as a man can you command respect? I'm not talking about being authoritative. You must be a leader in such a way that your woman cannot disrespect you.”

realokoyeuche:

“The truth is most men are insecure they can’t handle rich and beautiful women these days.”

big.gee_:

“When a woman makes money her options become limited, when a man makes money his options become so many.”

