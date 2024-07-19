Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo spurred a frenzy online following her recent outing

The upcoming actress was seen in a nightclub in the company of a popular Tanzanian musician

What particularly caught the interest of many online was that the influencer danced with the singer in a hyped crowd

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo turned heads on social media after a video saw her jiving in a nightclub.

Priscilla was among other fun seekers as she enjoyed herself in the company of a Tanzanian musician, Juma Mussa Mkambala, known professionally by his stage name, Jux.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscy is seen with a Tanzanian singer. Credit: @itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla gave netizens something to talk about following the manner she bent her waist to rock the Bongo Flava artist as they danced to the rhythm of the song in the background.

A look at the singer's Instagram page revealed that he has been posting a lot about Priscilla since June 19.

Watch the video below:

Priscilla Ojo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aabimbola__:

"But i don’t understand people’s headache with a 23 year old girl dancing with a guy in the club o…na cry una dey cry for club?"

queenlatifat50:

"She’s an adult now what’s the big deal about this."

ibiscojolasco:

"Priscilla is literally 23? How is this weird? She for dey single? Abi she for no dance? Mtchew."

diamond_foray1:

"At least we never see her nuddes and she no be pornstar."

ade_diwura_ola:

"make she no get boyfriend? wahalaee."

vault.savage:

"Like mother like daughter! Oloshos."

nyio5:

"Later y’all will say VDM don’t know what he is saying."

Valentina.Charles0:

“Kemi Olunloyo and VDM don sage this video."

otas_91:

"I take style like dis blogger ehen! Even though you annoy me sometimes."

aliyusharu:

"Some of you saying she is an adult will not be proud seeing your daughter like that."

VDM's mother replies Iyabo Ojo

In other news, Legit.ng reported that controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, finally shared a video of his mother on social media.

Recall that the critic had been at loggerheads with actress Iyabo Ojo who responded to his insults by lambasting his mother in a series of videos.

In a new development, VeryDarkMan finally unveiled his mother online. The aged woman reacted to his altercation with the Nollywood star.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng