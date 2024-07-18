Nigerian actress Judy Austin praised her husband, Yul Edochie after he spent time with President Tinubu's son, Seyi

Recall that Yul Edochie earlier buzzed the internet after he posted a photo of himself in a convivial setting with Seyi Tinubu

Judy Austin, in her recent post, expressed her admiration for her husband while she bragged about his dedication for the incumbent political party, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has celebrated her husband, Yul Edochie, as he embarks on a new adventure to demonstrate his support for President Tinubu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie and the president's first son, Seyi Tinubu, caused a stir after a video spotted them together in Abuja.

Judy Austin reacted to Yul Edochie and Seyi Tinubu's meeting. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In her recent post, Judy expressed her admiration for her husband's determination to achieve his goals.

She noted that the upcoming preacher initiated the 'Relax Jagaban will fix this country' campaign to show his support for the president, making her a proud wife.

The movie queen praised Yul as the embodiment of strength and stability in human form and congratulated him on his exciting new trip. Noticing that this was only the beginning, she declared that no man could curse him and prayed for him.

"You're the definition of STRENGTH and STABILITY in human form.

A Big Congratulations on this wonderful new Journey, and the launch of RELAX JAGABAN WILL FIX THIS COUNTRY movement. God Almighty is with you!! Your Ancestors are solidly behind you. This is just the beginning for who God has blessed; no man can curse!!!"

See her post below:

Judy Austin's post stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

signedandsealed_:

"Hunger is that you."

ngolosandra:

"Joke of the century, we've seen the full video."

jatturodneykay:

"I almost got myself fired for laughing so loud, what is this???? Rest Judy this competition will kpai u guys why though, hmm low self esteem, this will not go anywhere."

kloss60908:

"All these write up for a picture wey dem say, if u snap, u comot make another person snap….shame no dey catch una 2."

estherelsiechinwe:

"This is funny. Which movement ,? Yul failed to acknowledge the fact that charismatic grace has departed from him. Let him stop fooling himself. A movement of any kind ,requires a man massively loved. At this point we will even listen to Tinubu more than Yuls. Yul na dead on Arrival. Even his ancestors is angry with him for the betrayal."

oilgas_25:

"Both of your are very shameless and desperate to be notify. From presidential candidate to snapping a picture with the son of the president and call it achievement. God what is this do you really have shame juddy? Do you even know how old Yul. You’ve finally reduced this man to nothing. This guy went to davido wedding tell me how many guys that snap with him to the extend of calling it an achievement. Everyday I keep wondering how you and him sleep at night with this. Tell him to wear his clothes and come to aba if they born two of you well. Two bingos that eat from their."

itoetheresiamesoe:

"Determination nkeh yet church no work, polygamy no work, real estate now work, what a determination aunty may this kind determination no near me and my love ones in Jesus mighty name amen."

jaylalarry994:

"Judy there were over 20 other actors during this meeting, they only accompanied the actors guild president that was how Yul got this photo, why are both of you jumping up and down deceiving the public at your old ages, you are celebrating taking pictures with the son of a man who has brought hunger to the country."

omolola12360:

"@judyasustin1 please who curse you like this? Taking picture with Seyi Tinubu is now an achievement hmmm it’s well ."

dorisyiba:

"Hahahaaaàa, what about starvation ministry?I mean the calling of God?"

Yul Edochie's estranged wife May joins Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the actor's first wife, May Edochie, made her debut in a Nollywood cinema movie.

The movie produced by Omoni Oboli saw May speak three different languages.

Several of her fans have congratulated her on her new career path.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng