Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, apparently didn't get a divorce from her first husband before marrying the actor

It appears the actress started cheating on her husband with Yul in 2012 despite the fact that they already had two kids together

The actress' ex-husband, Obasi, revealed these and more as he finally cried out for justice over his children

Judy Austin is in the news yet again, and this time, the secret of how she got with her current husband Yul Edochie is out in the open.

The actress used to be married to one Mr Obasi after she got pregnant at 19, they had their second child in 2009.

Judy Austin's first husband stirs reactions online Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie kicked off in 2012

According to reports, Obasi did everything to make sure Judy finally got into a university, and in 2012, she met filmmaker Yul.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The duo started dating, and even though Obasi caught them and reported Judy to her people, nothing changed.

In December of the same year, the actress emptied Obasi's house, took their kids and walked out of her marriage because of Yul.

Obasi still had access to his kids and took care of them until Yul paid Judy's bride price recently, and cut him off even though they were still married by tradition.

Obasi has since then moved on but is now pleading with the public to help him ensure Judy and her new husband do not take away the joy of being a father from him.

According to him, Yul is more influential and his efforts to go through family and the law have proved abortive.

See other details of the story below:

Nigerians react to Mr Obasi's tale

bisbolrealty_homesinteriors:

"You left and abandon€d your own husband and marriage,only to jump into another woman's home!! Ha!!! Make una fear God ooohthere's God oooo"

cha_yomah:

"Hmmm me I sha know that Judy no be better person. Na Yul go suffer am."

cake_it_by_fluffy:

"Let’s leave Yul for now , why does a 29 year old man think it’s appropriate for him to marry a 19 year old girl."

diamond__judy:

"Yul?? This one is using I left my husband for you to blackmail yul "

vee_ilenz9:

"Judy you leave your own husband go carry another woman husband and you dey ask if we wan know ur own side of the story?"

Yul Edochie shares adorable video of moment his son with Judy Austin played around

Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, gave their followers something soothing to watch as they shared an adorable family video with their son, Star.

The video showed little Star running around in their living room as Judy tried to get him to say mummy, but he preferred to say daddy instead.

As they were trying to get him to stay in one place, he was just everywhere in the house, running and in happy mode.

Source: Legit.ng