May Edochie's attorney came prepared for Nigerian actor Yul Edochie after the recent videos on marriage

The upcoming preacher, during a podcast interview, claimed that one can always walk out of a marriage if it's not working, regardless of the number of times

May's lawyer, in response to Yul's viral views, revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online

May Edochie's attorney has reacted to Yul Edochie's recent statement about walking away from a marriage.

During a podcast interview, the filmmaker argued that there was nothing wrong with leaving a failing marriage and that people can choose to marry 50 times if they want to.

May Edochie's lawyer called out Yul Edochie over views on marriage. Credit: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

The controversial actor claimed that personal happiness is more important than public opinion when it comes to marriage. He added that it is equally acceptable to remain unmarried if it makes one happy.

May Edochie's lawyer attacks Yul

The businesswoman's attorney, known as Emeka Ugwuonye, revealed that Yul didn't follow his public statement during his marital crisis. Instead, he wanted to force May into accepting a second wife in their marriage as a "proud polygamist".

"But he is doubly wrong on this. First, this was not what he did in respect of his marriage to Queen May. He didn't walk away with an intent to end his marriage with May. Instead, he wanted to add a second wife and remain married to May as "a proud polygamist". So, one wonders when Yul came upon the theory he is now bandying about."

The legal body further berated Yul for his views and noted that marriage was not a "beer parlour" for people to walk in and walk out as they like without following due procedures.

"Marriage is an institution created by law. As an institution, it takes legal ceremonies to create a marriage, which then into a family. Also, marriage results in many cases, including his children could be born to the marriage and marital properties jointly acquired by husband and wife during the marriage."

May Edochie's lawyer spurs reactions online

cchristaina:

"I think he’s also tired of the second marriage Judy peace giver my foot."

you_gooh:

"Yul is a b4dly raised and dam4ged indual ! His undoing being his infantile ego. He still reasons like a baby. Why was he begging ans cajoling May to join him in his poly-germous entanglement to Juju Hoestin ? Why has he refused to do the right thing instead he was running from being served divorce papers. Talk about hypocrisy."

hannahmaiye:

"If ur marriage isn’t walking u walk away not asking for polygamy; proud polygamist inside potopoto."

candyviille:

"Yul just carry big head, no sense in it at all and also badly raised, his brain stopped developing at 12yrs, he talks and behave like a child. Queen May really tried, all these years living with a man child."

omotolastellajegz:

"I pray his useless ego won't lead in into his doom...... what a poorly raised man...... I can't imagine all the rubbish queen May has been putting up with while she was leaving with him. This boy of a man is also a great manipulator, women fey cover nons**se sha because this guy nah big ru**ish shior."

ladypashy_2:

"Dont mind d yuless,selfish& confused thing,yet he wants 2 force QueenMay into Polygamy, very yuless boy in adult body."

hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"He is just consoling himself, he knows what he is saying is not what he really want but na shame dey catch am so he has no choice than to talk rubbishh on the show."

xavierlucio60:

"This yul no get sense again ever since he misbehave with Judy."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

Yul Edochie urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

