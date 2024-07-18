Singer Zlatan Ibile's baby mama has reacted after an X user slammed her lover and son over a viral video with area boys

Zlatan Ibile's son, Shiloh, had screamed after he saw some area boys trying to beg for money while the singer was passing

In her reactions, she told naysayers that they should allow their children to come down in traffic and greet such boys

Davital Amai, singer Zlatan Ibile's baby mama, has reacted after a video of her son and her lover went viral, where the little boy screamed after seeing some area boys.

Legit.ng had reported that the music act and his son were driving when some area boys approached him and begged for money. His son screamed, and he was trying to calm him down.

Zlatan Ibile's baby mama reacts to her son's video. Photo credit @zlatan_ibile/@davitalamia

Reacting to the clip, the mother of one, slammed those who have been criticising her family. According to her, her son was the most friendly and compassionate person she knows.

She warned haters to allow their children to come down and greet area boys anytime they were in traffic.

Zlatan Ibile's lover explains

Stating further, she noted that she was the one who instilled fear into his son when they came to Nigeria. According to the mother of one, her son used to embrace everyone he comes across, so she had to instil fear in him to keep him from harm.

Recall that an X user had slammed Zlatan Ibile for not correcting his son after he called the area boys bad boys.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post made by Shiloh's mother

Reactions have trailed what the woman said. Here are some of the comments below:

@itz_kodak7:

"Must she talk ahh , that's why I love my Choma.'

@seanloyal:

"How is this even a topic."

@wurao__la:

"She said what she said…people feel they can give opinion anyhow."

@iretemitayo:

"Who con Dey drag am with you bayii ? Iya baby."

@darana_tiana:

"Who asked her for explanation. A lot of things you have to skip."

"Who asked her for explanation. A lot of things you have to skip."

@vado_wacko:

"Some people just do mumu sha. Na she kuku get time Dey respond sha."

@mr_miyachi:

"Them say nah teachable moment, people wey no fit help their niece or nephew do assignment.'

@vchris_gadget_hub:

"That’s a baby nah why all this explanations."

@ayobami_hvg:

"You no need explain yourself nau."

@invalid_.user_._:

"Na she get time dey respond sha."

Davido reacts to Zlatan's necklace

In another entertainment story, Davido was overjoyed to see Zlatan acquire an expensive diamond necklace.

The DMW boss praised Zlatan for his hard work and dedication to getting the best things for himself.

Davido was spotted smiling as he tagged Zlatan as his little brother.

