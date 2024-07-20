Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked an online discussion after sharing her market experience

The movie star shared a video on her Instagram page where she recounted her day at the market despite budgeting N150k

Netizens reacted to the movie star’s plight as some of them had similar stories to share

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has drawn attention on social media after crying out about the state of the economy following her experience at the market.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video in which she lamented about her experience trying to get a few food items at the market.

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's market experience. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi Blessing, she took N150,000 with her to shop for food items like goat meat, fish, turkey, and more, but to her surprise, she wasn’t able to return home with even a single N1000.

Speaking further, the Nollywood star cried out about a lean tuber of yam being N10,000. She noted that many people seemed comfortable with the way things were and that she is not part of those people who like things as they are. Nkechi Blessing also hinted at considering relocating out of the country.

In her words:

“I literally carried N150k to the market just to buy basic things, two kilos of turkey, catfish, live chicken and goat meat. Guess what, N1000 no dey follow me comot from this market. One yam na N10,000 now, one lean yam! And a lot of people are not even talking about it anymore, e be like say una de enjoy this new economy wey we dey so. I no be rich so I need to complain, the rich sef dey complain but me I no be the rich, I’m one of the masses, the poor masses and I am complaining like this. E dey now o, na in we fit dey buy am, if e no con dey nko? Time to dust my passport o because it’s no longer getting funny. One oyinbo woman dey this market with me, since she just dey parambulate, she never fit still buy one yam because the price dey shock her. Imagine make price dey shock oyinbo talkless of me wey be Nigerian. I no know who I won complain to buy I just wan tell una say e no dey funny anymore o, it’s no longer funny. Na hunger we dey enter so o and I no get farm for my compound where I go farm. Which way? It is well.”

See her video below:

Peeps react to Nkechi Blessing’s market video

Read what some netizens had to say about the actress’ complaints below:

Lustrefeel_sutanas:

“It’s not funny, food is so expensive… even beans one derica going over 2K now .”

Enkay_closet:

“This period we don’t eat when we are hungry , we eat when we want to die .”

iamkingdinero1:

“Turkey for this period ? Me na TICO meat I deh eat now o strictly on tico diet .”

ewareemi_beautyhouse:

“Even if you get farm, you fit plant everything? This is what I use to tell people when Dey say ehn “everybody should enter farm”.”

daniella_ellz_designs:

“It’s 6k I bought yesterday. I even felt cheated .”

being_e4ma:

“Eating 3 times a day is now luxury.”

360kiddiesitems:

“Una still dey chop yam.. Wow, rich kid.”

moda2anenergygod:

“Hmmmm,abeg na to try enter market now or bulk buy and share with someone ooo.”

King_mancy:

“Bought one yam 7k on Sundaynot funny at all.”

fugar_gal:

“Satisfying your cravings fit make you sell your kidney! after failed attempt at eating yam and egg sauce in my dream, i go meet dogo for market face am ‘man to man’ na 6k he later sell baby yam to me.”

senorasecrets:

“The hike in food prices is ridiculous. I wish there was a way to lower the prices.”

Reimestores:

“People are complaining is just that media are not showing it much.”

Source: Legit.ng