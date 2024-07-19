Former BBNaija housemate, Uriel, has opened up on how she wants singer Burna Boy to handle her in bed

She said that the Last Last crooner was her celebrity crush, and she liked her man rugged and ticking all her specs

Some netizens stated that she was living in delusion and always desiring men who hardly noticed her existence

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Uriel Oputa, has disclosed that she was crushing on Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a chat with Instant Scoop by Pulse, she said that her celebrity crush was the Grammy award-winning singer.

She said that she liked her men rugged and built and who would choke her in bed. According to her, she does not mind being choked and her eyes popping out as long as she is satisfied with the intimacy.

The former reality star laughed as she spoke passionately about the 33-year-old artiste, which got mixed reactions online.

Some people reminded her that she was unmarried at her age, while others told her that the men she loved to crush on did not care about her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Uriel's statement

Check out what some people have said about the former reality star below:

@beegram001:

"Like play like play, this girl still never marry at this age, coz she’s always crushing on people that don’t see her at all, at first it was AJ, now Burna, the most delulu woman on the internet."

@_tomi_lola_:

"E fit be your crush make you no be his spec but it’s a free world you can make use of imagination."

@happiokos_comedy:

"Just dey use style shoot your shot."

@agwai_paulinious:

"Immigration wan to finish this one tonight, according to young Jonn."

@edutex_poundz:

"If wishes were horses. I don’t think you belong to the league of woman Burna will want to have anything to do with sha. You wey BBnaija graduates dey chop."

Uriel meets her crush

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uriel finally got to meet her longtime crush.

The former reality TV star met with British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua in Lagos state.

Everyone who keeps up with Uriel on social media knows how much she has adored the professional boxer.

