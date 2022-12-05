Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has shared some cute pictures of her younger lover, who she calls her ‘sanity’

Nkechi hinted that her new lover was not a Yoruba man as she spoke about how he followed her to an event outside of Lagos

Gushing about her younger lover, the actress said it was forever with him, this comes months after she and her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan went their separate ways

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing seems to have finally found love once again as she recently flaunted her younger lover, who is not a Yoruba man.

The actress, who made headlines over a video of her twerking before popular Yoruba traditional ruler Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye, said her new man trusted her to the extent of travelling with her to an event in Ife, Osun state.

Nkechi Blessing strikes pose with her younger lover. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Flooding her new man’s picture on her Instastory, Nkechi said it was forever with him while describing him as her sanity.

She wrote in the caption of the pictures she shared:

“It takes some level of trust to have a non Yoruba man follow you outside Lagos, baba no even fear. Tnks for coming with me babe.. you know it's forever with you."

“My sanity the one that talks and I listen.”

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing and younger lover in Ife, Osun state. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Nkechi Blessing clears the air on twerking video

Nkechi Blessing, in a post via her Instagram page, gave reason for her action as she said she was losing the dance competition to a colleague, hence the reason for falling back on twerking.

Despite twerking, Nkechi revealed she came second in the competition and won N250K from the Ooni of Ife.

She wrote:

“About yesterday’s judge’s dance competition as my Oga @fagboyobamidele don Dey win me I say make I improvise but las las I came second and walked away with 250k courtesy the king."

Nkechi Blessing says she used her ex

Meanwhile, In a report via Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing, while speaking on her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan revealed she was done with him.

The actress, in her revelation, said she broke up with an ex in America, and in the heat of the breakup, he started posting another unidentified woman.

According to her, Falegan was still asking her out, and she decided to use him to get back at her abroad ex but landed in a relationship instead.

Nkechi further disclosed while blushing that she is now dating someone genuinely, a 27-year-old man while she is 33, and he makes her feel like a baby.

