A Nigerian lady has shared her chat with an unidentified man whom she met on a social media platform

In the chat, the man first acted like he was interested in her before requesting that he buys her burger of N8,700

Out of kindness, the lady agreed to grant his request only for him to ask for N11,000 to buy fuel for his car

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her disappointing encounter with a man she met online.

The duo started a conversation online, and initially, the man seemed genuinely interested in getting to know her.

Lady leaks chat with man who billed her Photo credit: @gladys90634/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leaks chat with online 'beggar'

However, his intentions soon became crystal clear when he asked her to purchase a burger for him, worth N8,700.

The lady, identified as @gladys90634 on TikTok agreed to his request out of kindness and a desire to reciprocate his supposed interest.

Her kindness was however short-lived as the man's requests quickly escalated.

He soon asked her to transfer a whopping N11,000 into his account, claiming he needed the funds to buy fuel for his car and "pick up something".

"Baby please help me transfer 11k to that account I sent you yesterday. Wanna get fuel in my car and pick up something will refund it later even I trade. Send me your account so I can refund it later. Please it's urgent," his message read.

Gladys was taken aback by the audacity of his requests and promptly shared the chat online, expressing her shock and disbelief.

Her caption read:

"POV: You met a new guy online and this happened. Omo this one bill me ni sha but I did it out of kindness as long as it's for food cause I love food too."

Reactions as lady leaks chat with stranger

The TikTok post sparked massive reactions from netizens in the comments.

@Sunmi_savage said:

"I swear I know him. The same burger and 11k for fuel. I get evidence o."

@JoJo AmArNi said:

"Iye oh. Me way go rather die dan ask woman for money. How all dis men dey do am."

@Brown said:

"I was confused, which chat is for the guy and which is for the girl?? Na the guy day ask for sharwama or so?"

@antoniaaa said:

"Which kind person be this. He's so weird to ask a lady for money online."

@Precious said:

"Any spirit wey go make boy feel say I go send m money make that spirit avoid me o."

@favourkenny6 said:

"Na so one ask me to send him money for food after two days that his account can’t open and he needs to buy food for 15k I tell am to ask his friends and he stopped talking to me."

@WRLD wrote:

"God Abeg ooo anything wey go make me ask woman for money take am away from me. Amen."

@sweet girl added:

"Them plenty I give one on TikTok guy 6k he said police carry him so he need help I pity because he as a child and he's wife just die the guy no talk."

@Edibles added:

"Lol one did it to me asked for 60k after talking to me for two days I just laughed cause it’s either you’re testing juju cause what?"

Watch the video below:

