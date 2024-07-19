A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing the gift her adopted younger sister brought for her

The lady who was signing out of school was surprised to see the young girl with a bouquet of N50 notes

While sharing the clip online, the grateful graduate expressed her love for the young girl and thanked her for the gesture

A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving a thoughtful gift from her adopted younger sister.

The lady, who had just signed out of school, was visibly surprised and touched by the kind gesture.

Female graduate expresses her love for adopted sister Photo credit: @realest_krishi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays cash gift from sister

In the clip, the graduate, identified as @realest_krishi on TikTok, showed the moment the young girl approached her with a bouquet of N50 notes, leaving her in awe.

She revealed that the young girl must have saved her feeding money to surprise her with the gift on her sign-out day in school.

Although their relationship was still in its early stages, the lady was already experiencing the joy of having a sister and was grateful for their love and connection.

In her words:

"She was like sister I have small gift for you but I’m shy and I was like gift? She said yes and gave me this. I was so shocked cuz I knew she must have saved her feeding money just to be able to do this.

"Guysss have got an intentional adopted little sister. All my life have wondered how it feels to have a sister. Now I know it feels good. We’ve barely known each other but we act like we were raised together. Love you so much my sistur."

Reactions as adopted girl surprises sister

The TikTok video warmed hearts online, and netizens praised the kind girl.

@Shanny said:

"My lil promise to surprise me during my sign out but she passed on 5 months before my sign out."

@PORT HARCOURT SMALLIE stated:

"My jnr sister own na to deh ask me if I still dey wear clothes wey I just buy. Na arm robber I get as jnr sister."

@Anita said:

"My own sisters no dey see this one o na how to beg me for sub. See your mates, next year you people should do this one with 100 naira o. Save your money."

@Deevyn said:

"My junior sis left the group chat. Her own na to dey bill me."

@Content Marketer & Strategist said:

"If someone does something like this for me I’ll cry for days and probably store it in a safe box."

@ZAMANI added:

"See wetin ur mate dey do for their snr sisters oo if I sign out and u no surprise me eeeeh that house no go enter me and you."

Watch the video below:

Lady gifts younger sister brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed gratitude to her sister, who surprised her with a car worth millions of naira.

A video showed the proud sister's excitement after receiving the car during a public party.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng