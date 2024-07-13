Blessing CEO has finally opened up on the reason behind her dislike for Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

In a trending video, the controversial blogger recalled how Nkechi Blessing threatened her with a photo she had initially sent to her

Blessing CEO's revelation about the Nollywood actress has spurred mixed reactions, with netizens taking sides

Controversial relationship blogger Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro recently disclosed in a video why she dislikes Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing.

Blessing CEO, who recently waded into Davido and Sophia's drama, opened up about her bond with Nkechi before she severed ties with the actress.

While speaking with Uriel Oputa on a podcast, Blessing CEO said her dislike for Nkechi began when she had liposuction surgery some years back.

She recalled how the actress had discussed the surgery, expressed admiration for her body, and showed interest in the procedure.

Blessing CEO disclosed that during the time they had an online drama, Nkechi used the before-and-after pictures of her liposuction she sent her to threaten her.

In her words:

"When I had my liposuction, Nkechi Blessing reached out to me saying ‘Babes your body is looking so natural….When this girl started dragging me, she now said she has myy nude. That is where the hatred came from. What was the nude? After my surgery I shared my before and after my surgery pictures to Nkechi Blessing. That was what she posted,” she said in part."

Watch the video as Blessing CEO reveals why she dislikes Nkechi Blessing below:

Blessing CEO's comment stirs reactions

Read some of the comments below:

mizkimoraprecious:

"She said she also had her own kpecus Battl£ of the Blessings."

themanfromuncleishere:

"No matter as u and person close, always draw that invisible line for quarrel tomorrow. U just never know how far that person is willing to go and avoid telling people some kind things. If u no know, u go know."

justfredrick__

"Make we see the kpekus abeg blessing always dey act like who dey drunk."

iniabasi441

"Blessing don smoke nothin person go tell me."

Blessing CEO shades Tunde Ednut

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blessing CEO made allegations about blogger Tunde Ednut's background.

Blessing alleged that Tunde Ednut had not returned to Nigeria in years due to his criminal acts before his departure.

She said:

"Should we dig up Tunde Ednut's past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn't stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade."

