Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is still dazed over a video of a pastor he appeared to watch on the internet

The energetic performer was seen describing the clip to his colleagues Rema and Odumodublvck

Burna Boy said the Pastor was seen slapping his congregants while practising exorcism on them

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning music star Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, made headlines on Friday, July 19, as he talked about a video he came across.

The singer was seen chilling with his friends and industry giants, Rema and Odumodublvck, while describing what happened in the video to them.

Burna Boy hilariously tells Rema and Odumodu about a pastor casting out demons. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he watched a video of a pastor who claimed to be casting out demons from the bodies of his church members.

Burna Boy was not worried by the pastor's intent but by the process of conducting the exorcism.

Burna recounted seeing the said pastor heavily slap his members and beat them while casting out demons.

Rema was pictured nodding in agreement and chipping in, saying that he believed Burna's explanation, while Odumodublvck kept laughing.

The scenario seemed to have shocked Odogwu as he was seen trying to convince those who cared to listen.

Watch Burna's video here:

How netizens reacted to Burna Boy's clip

Burna Boy, who recently intimidated the internet with the delivery of his Roll-Royce Cullinan and showed it off to his fans in a lovely video, had netizens rolling with laughter.

Some noted that Burna Boy must be a great storyteller. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iam_oyakhilome:

"Better beating"

@theun.knowngrapher:

"Better beating."

@thatgirlcoco___:

"Burna boy goes sabi gist person, and the gist go sweet."

@lord_wendy211:

"Odumeje."

@pandawhyteee:

"E say better beating."

21 Savage sings Burna Boy's 'On The Low'

Meanwhile, internet users were so happy about a recent video of American rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

In the viral clip, the American music rapper sang along to Burna Boy's 'On the Low' word for word.

This got music lovers shocked as they wondered how he could calmly memorize the song's lyrics.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng