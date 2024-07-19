Ever since Rema released his sophomore album, he has not left the trends table, and fans are loving it

The seventh song on the 11-track studio album 'Ozeba' seems to be loved by ravers, and its origin has surfaced online

A throwback video of one of Rema's interviews surfaced online, where he spoke about "Ozeba' which has now turned into a hit today

Nigerian singer Rema's fans are delighted to learn about the origin of one of their most loved songs on his follow-up album.

An old video of Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has emerged online, and it is one of the most hilarious interview clips trending online currently.

Rema reveals Ozeba is a scary movie. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

In the interview, the Mavin Record signee was asked about the scariest movies he had ever seen, and he mentioned Ozeba.

He said Ozeba was a Benin movie that scared him so much as a child. He described it as a very bad movie, characterised by twins with big heads and frightening looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ozeba literally translates to "big Problem", which can only describe the extent of the fright in the movie.

Watch Rema's interview below:

Ozeba was produced by Rema and Lodon and is now one of the most-listened-to tracks on his new album, HEIS.

How peeps reacted to Ozeba's genesis

Nigerians were shocked to learn where Rema carved the title of one of his songs from. Many wondered if he was still scared of the movie. Read some of their comments below:

@iffy_koca:

"I swear I thought the song said hot Eba."

@etz.nico:

"Ozeba is wahala…. She dun enter Ozeba."

@silver_milli27:

"I watched this movie then."

@callmetejiri:

"All dis while ive been singing hot eba."

@_hephzibah.darko:

"My guy don face him fears."

@maido.gallant:

"Bro won't be proud of this."

Die-hard fan tattoos Rema’s new album symbol

Nigerian singer Rema became the centre of attention online recently after a man decided to go the extra mile for his fandom.

A video showed a conspicuous tattoo done by the devoted man to show his appreciation for the artist.

The shiny ink drawing was done on the calf of the gentleman, depicting the skeletal structure of a bat.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng