Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has shared his relationship with music star, Rema, on social media

The music star opened up on respecting Rema’s words despite the age difference between them

Odumodu’s disclosure raised a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, drew the attention of netizens after speaking about his colleague, Divide Ikubor, aka Rema.

On his official Twitter page, Odumodu shared how much he valued Rema’s advice despite the age difference between them.

Fans react as Odumodu Blvck shows respect for Rema. Photos: @odumodublvck, @heisremanews

Source: Instagram

According to the 30-year-old rapper, he is older than Rema by six years and being an OG has nothing to do with a person’s age.

The Wotowoto seasoning crooner explained that he pays full attention when Rema talks despite him just being 24.

Odumodu explained that Rema has told him so many things that even his parents have never told him before and that the work of a person’s hands is what makes them an OG.

In his words:

“I SENIOR REMA WITH 6 YEARS BUT WHEN HIM DEY TALK I DEY PAY FULL ATTENTION. E GET MANY THINGS WEY HIM TELL ME WEY I NEVER HEAR ANYBODY TELL ME. NOT EVEN MY FATHER & MOTHER AND TRUST ME. I DON HEAR MANY ADVICE. I REPEAT. OG NO BE BY AGE ”

See Odumodu’s tweets below:

Netizens react as Odumodu praises Rema’s wisdom

Odumodu Blvck’s submission about Rema being very wise for his age drew interesting comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

soloblinkz:

“The bottom line is, “Age is not a criteria for common sense””

Gabeokpo:

““Follow who know road” not Follow who senior you pass .”

edoziemcv:

“I ve met younger people with so much wisdom and maturity.”

Appliance_emporium:

“If you have listened to any Rema's interview, you would understand what this guy is talking about.”

Jewel_dope:

“REMA is going to be a gospel singer in future one of the greatest.”

_omote':

“Of course age has nothing to do with wisdom or sense. Don’t forget foolish people grow old too.”

_somebodys1stson:

“I swear. There are some things I've heard in some of his songs which I can relate to and I make reference to from time to time. He may be younger but he definitely has some insightful moments and in those moments he makes a lot of sense. In fact that small rema said something which many men older than him either do not understand or don't know any better. In his song " Peace of Mind " he said something that really impressed me I literally said so this small boy gets sense like this.”

dollarnwachinemere:

“Cho Cho cho too much , come back 10yrs una go begin fight, na u go still come out come say u never rate am for 1 day , na so we wake one day e come be fight between who be goat, and who be cat.”

Moooorrre:

“Odumodu once said - “They want to take the glory of Jesus” .”

Ayra Starr's relationship with Rema

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr has shared interesting details about her colleague and labelmate Rema.

During a recent interview, the songstress was forced to open up about her relationship with the Calm Down hitmaker.

However, Ayra went on to narrate her first impression of the Mavin superstar before they met.

Source: Legit.ng